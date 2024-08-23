D. Jake Roberts’s Newly Released “TREESTAND CHATTER” is an Inspiring Reflection on Faith and Nature
“TREESTAND CHATTER” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. Jake Roberts is a captivating exploration of the connections between nature, faith, and the Creator. Through his reflective observations from a treestand, Roberts intertwines the beauty of the natural world with spiritual insights, offering readers a unique perspective on God's presence in everyday life.
Scottsbluff, NE, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “TREESTAND CHATTER”: a thought-provoking and spiritually enriching reflection on the interplay between nature and faith. “TREESTAND CHATTER” is the creation of published author, D. Jake Roberts, dedicated husband for nearly 60 years, father of four, grandfather and great-grandfather. Roberts has served as an educator, school counselor, varsity coach, school principal and founded a real estate appraisal service. For the last 43 years Roberts has lovingly served as a missionary-pastor in rural Wisconsin, Ohio and Nebraska. D. Jake Roberts continues to enjoy athletic pursuits and a love for the great out-of-doors and its Creator.
Roberts shares, “Treestand Chatter invites you to head out with the author to his treestand. Though the treestand is typically used for archery hunts for whitetail deer, it is so much more than that. The more hours spent gawking at all that makes up nature itself leaves one in awe, appreciation, and worship of the God of the Word unfolded before your very eyes. Chatter can refer to your inner thoughts, your prayers, the fowl speech of geese, turkeys, chickadees, eagles, hawks, owls, and more. Accompanied by a number of good books is his pocket-size New Testament with Psalms and Proverbs. Along with a cell phone that’s useful for searching the Internet, you and the author can be mesmerized by these written chatter forms while seated safely and comfortably in your secure treestand.
“Noticeably, chatter can also refer to the grunts, hisses, mews, bleats, and bugles of those who call the forest floor home. God speaks to us in parables, metaphors, and analogies, and Treestand Chatter is a myriad of analogies transcending from the obvious to the very height and glory of our creator’s design and intent. One definition of intelligence is, 'the ability to make an analogy.' The Lord JESUS teaches effectively through His profuse use of metaphors, symbols, similes, analogies, and parables to elevate us from what we already understand to the heights and goals of what He yet desires for us to understand. From the proboscis of an annoying mosquito to the perfection of some critter’s camo, to wildlife traits and habits that are on constant display, it’s breathtaking! You always retreat from the treestand with unforgettable moments of sights, smells and sounds. The author is deeply stirred by precious times of solitude spent in this elevated perch undetected by the panoply of passers-by. Your invitation includes a vicarious pondering of all things nature with the author…and with Author and Creator God. Come on in, climb on up!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. Jake Roberts’s new book is a rich and evocative journey that encourages readers to find God in the details of the natural world around them, while also reflecting on the deeper lessons that can be drawn from these experiences.
Consumers can purchase “TREESTAND CHATTER” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “TREESTAND CHATTER,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
