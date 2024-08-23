Author Realta Eadrom, AKA Lighttone Gryphstar’s New Book, "Letter of Hope," Follows a Young Woman's Journey to Uncover the Truth Behind Her Father’s Disappearance
Recent release “Letter of Hope” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Realta Eadrom, AKA Lighttone Gryphstar is a compelling fantasy mystery that follows Kahi as she embarks on a perilous quest triggered by a mysterious letter to uncover the fate of her missing father. As she navigates a realm of false unity, she teams up with the enigmatic Lupan, who is entangled in solving occult murders.
New York, NY, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Realta Eadrom, AKA Lighttone Gryphstar has completed his new book, “Letter of Hope”: an enthralling novel that invites readers into a world of intrigue, occult mysteries, and hidden truths, as they follow along on the journey of a determined young woman searching for her missing father, and her companion who is trying to solve a series of odd murders.
“A strange letter leads Kahi through a wild mystery in search of her missing father,” writes Gryphstar. “Moving through a land of false unity, she must work with a prideful man, Lupan. She hopes to find out why her father never came back. Lupan is solving a series of occult murders and noting strange parallels designed for only him to spot. As if someone is challenging him, he wants to react proactively but is haunted by ghosts of his past. He hopes that the questions that Kahi has will lead him to this master manipulator all while a third person, Lily, plays a dangerous game of chess with reality itself as the board. She wants to learn truths hidden by all and especially by the gods of this reality. None of them know the dangers that await them in this massive fantasy mystery.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Realta Eadrom, AKA Lighttone Gryphstar’s riveting epic will captivate readers with each turn of the page, delivering heart-pounding suspense, fantastic world-building, and an endearing cast of complex characters that will be forced to confront themes of trust, redemption, and the quest for truth. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “Letter of Hope” offers a rich tapestry of intrigue and emotion, making it a must-read for fans of fantasy and mystery alike.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Letter of Hope" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
