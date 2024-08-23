Author Realta Eadrom, AKA Lighttone Gryphstar’s New Book, "Letter of Hope," Follows a Young Woman's Journey to Uncover the Truth Behind Her Father’s Disappearance

Recent release “Letter of Hope” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Realta Eadrom, AKA Lighttone Gryphstar is a compelling fantasy mystery that follows Kahi as she embarks on a perilous quest triggered by a mysterious letter to uncover the fate of her missing father. As she navigates a realm of false unity, she teams up with the enigmatic Lupan, who is entangled in solving occult murders.