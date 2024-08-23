Author Di Bustamante, CH, DBLE, PPNE, HBCE, CD’s New Book “Compassionate Birth for you and your baby” is a Vital Guide to Enhancing Maternity Care with Empathy & Respect

Recent release “Compassionate Birth for you and your baby” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Di Bustamante, CH, DBLE, PPNE, HBCE, CD is a comprehensive guide for parents seeking a compassionate birth experience and for healthcare providers aiming to understand the human side of childbirth, emphasizing the importance of empathy and respect during pregnancy, labor, and birth.