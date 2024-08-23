Author Di Bustamante, CH, DBLE, PPNE, HBCE, CD’s New Book “Compassionate Birth for you and your baby” is a Vital Guide to Enhancing Maternity Care with Empathy & Respect
Recent release “Compassionate Birth for you and your baby” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Di Bustamante, CH, DBLE, PPNE, HBCE, CD is a comprehensive guide for parents seeking a compassionate birth experience and for healthcare providers aiming to understand the human side of childbirth, emphasizing the importance of empathy and respect during pregnancy, labor, and birth.
Sedona, AZ, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Di Bustamante, CH, DBLE, PPNE, HBCE, CD, has completed her new book, “Compassionate Birth for you and your baby”: a pioneering guide addresses the critical need for compassionate care in maternity settings, offering valuable insights for both expectant parents and healthcare providers to transform the future of maternity care through kindness and understanding.
Having been certified by Childbirth International, author Di Bustamante has taught childbirth and newborn care classes for twenty years. She is also a certified hypnotherapist specializing in fertility and childbirth. Di holds a pre- and perinatal psychology educator certificate from the Association for Prenatal and Perinatal Psychology and Health. As a doula, she has attended over one hundred births, and was also faculty at the HypnoBirthing Institute and is a Dunstan Baby Language faculty member. She has trained medical professionals on safely attending water births and assisted ob-gyns to lower their cesarean rates.
“When I provided a document to doctors and nurses at a medical conference about what women said about their birth experiences, only three of two hundred were interested to see what the mothers had to say,” writes Bustamante. “I felt their voices needed to be heard. Women need compassionate care during pregnancy, labor, and birth. Their babies need to be greeted respectfully and gently. This book provides parents with a guide on how to achieve that goal. This book provides maternity care providers insight into birth beyond medical dogma. We can change the future of our humanity with compassionate care.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Di Bustamante, CH, DBLE, PPNE, HBCE, CD’s engaging work is a timely and essential resource for anyone involved in the childbirth process and reflects the author’s commitment to improving the birth experience for families and healthcare providers alike. Drawing upon her own experiences, Bustamante offers a roadmap to creating a more empathetic and supportive maternity environment, ensuring that every birth is marked by respect, kindness, and genuine care.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Compassionate Birth for you and your baby" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Having been certified by Childbirth International, author Di Bustamante has taught childbirth and newborn care classes for twenty years. She is also a certified hypnotherapist specializing in fertility and childbirth. Di holds a pre- and perinatal psychology educator certificate from the Association for Prenatal and Perinatal Psychology and Health. As a doula, she has attended over one hundred births, and was also faculty at the HypnoBirthing Institute and is a Dunstan Baby Language faculty member. She has trained medical professionals on safely attending water births and assisted ob-gyns to lower their cesarean rates.
“When I provided a document to doctors and nurses at a medical conference about what women said about their birth experiences, only three of two hundred were interested to see what the mothers had to say,” writes Bustamante. “I felt their voices needed to be heard. Women need compassionate care during pregnancy, labor, and birth. Their babies need to be greeted respectfully and gently. This book provides parents with a guide on how to achieve that goal. This book provides maternity care providers insight into birth beyond medical dogma. We can change the future of our humanity with compassionate care.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Di Bustamante, CH, DBLE, PPNE, HBCE, CD’s engaging work is a timely and essential resource for anyone involved in the childbirth process and reflects the author’s commitment to improving the birth experience for families and healthcare providers alike. Drawing upon her own experiences, Bustamante offers a roadmap to creating a more empathetic and supportive maternity environment, ensuring that every birth is marked by respect, kindness, and genuine care.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Compassionate Birth for you and your baby" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories