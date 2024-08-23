Author David J. Meiselman’s New Book, “Never Too Late: The Extraordinary Journey of Melvin Klapper,” is an Uplifting Tale of Chasing Dreams, Determination, and Triumph
Recent release “Never Too Late: The Extraordinary Journey of Melvin Klapper” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author David J. Meiselman is an inspiring tale that follows Melvin Klapper, who sets out to prove that age is not a barrier to achieving one's dreams. Despite his advanced years, Melvin embarks on an extraordinary journey to fulfill his lifelong aspiration of playing for the Yankees.
Dorset, VT, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David J. Meiselman, a veteran of the US Marines who served in Vietnam and went on to found and lead a forty-five-attorney firm that successfully litigated cases all over the country, has completed his new book, “Never Too Late: The Extraordinary Journey of Melvin Klapper”: a This compelling novel follows the incredible story of Melvin Klapper, a seventy-five-year-old who defies the odds to achieve his dreams, proving the power of perseverance and the belief that it is never too late to pursue one's passions.
“Can a seventy-five-year-old man become a star player for the New York Yankees and take them to a world championship?” writes Meiselman. “Melvin Klapper proves that it’s never too late in life to live one’s dreams, to achieve goals that don’t seem possible. Even when the odds are stacked against you.
“Despite the challenges and obstacles, the disappointments and surprises, Melvin gets us all cheering for him as we take this fantastic journey by his side. In a feel-good story, Melvin learns the true meaning of family and friends. So, fasten your seat belt for a fun and heartwarming ride of a lifetime. Yes, wishes can come true if you believe.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, David J. Meiselman’s enthralling tale is a story filled with excitement, hope, and inspiration, not only capturing the thrill of sports but also delving into the deeper meanings of family, friendship, and the true essence of success. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Never Too Late” is the ultimate celebration of the human spirit and a reminder that with enough determination and belief, even the most improbable dreams can come true.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Never Too Late: The Extraordinary Journey of Melvin Klapper" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
