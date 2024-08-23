Author David J. Meiselman’s New Book, “Never Too Late: The Extraordinary Journey of Melvin Klapper,” is an Uplifting Tale of Chasing Dreams, Determination, and Triumph

Recent release “Never Too Late: The Extraordinary Journey of Melvin Klapper” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author David J. Meiselman is an inspiring tale that follows Melvin Klapper, who sets out to prove that age is not a barrier to achieving one's dreams. Despite his advanced years, Melvin embarks on an extraordinary journey to fulfill his lifelong aspiration of playing for the Yankees.