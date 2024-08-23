Author Terri Carbone’s New Book, “AI Made Easy: A Beginner's Guide to Artificial Intelligence,” is an Essential Handbook for Navigating the Future of Technology
Recent release “AI Made Easy: A Beginner's Guide to Artificial Intelligence” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Terri Carbone provides a clear, straightforward introduction to AI concepts and tools. Designed for newcomers, the book builds a solid understanding of artificial intelligence, helping readers make informed decisions about this transformative technology.
Murfreesboro, TN, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Terri Carbone, who has had a long career in the technology industry, has completed her new book, “AI Made Easy: A Beginner's Guide to Artificial Intelligence”: an accessible guide aimed at demystifying the complexities of artificial intelligence to equip readers with a foundational understanding to confidently engage with emerging technologies.
Over the course of her career, author Terri Carbone has helped a number of people adapt to new advancements over the years. In 2019, the author completed an MIT certificate in Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy and began her journey as an AI strategist and transformation guide for companies. Carbone’s goal is to help individuals and organizations understand how they can benefit from and successfully adopt AI.
“‘AI Made Easy: A Beginner’s Guide to Artificial Intelligence’ will help you gain confidence going forward with the new reality of artificial intelligence,” writes Carbone. “While the specific tools I discuss here will evolve or be replaced in pretty short order, the concepts are long-lasting. In reading this book, you’ll build a foundation of understanding that will help you think critically about these powerful new tools and make smart decisions so that you can gain the benefits and avoid the pitfalls.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Terri Carbone’s enlightening guide aims to help readers discover how AI can be harnessed effectively, providing the tools and insights needed to seamlessly integrate AI into one’s work and everyday life. By focusing on fundamental concepts and critical thinking, “AI Made Easy” is the perfect tool for equipping readers to benefit from AI while avoiding potential pitfalls and staying ahead in a tech-driven world.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "AI Made Easy: A Beginner's Guide to Artificial Intelligence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
