Author Maria Searfoss’s New Book, "Fear in the Woods," is a Tense Thriller That Follows One Woman’s Journey of Survival and Unexpected Love in the Face of Danger
Recent release “Fear in the Woods” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Maria Searfoss follows eighteen-year-old Kelly Devereux as she faces unimaginable horrors after witnessing the murder of her friends and being kidnapped in the woods. After managing to escape, Kelly finds herself lost and exposed until she stumbles upon a handsome stranger that could be her only chance to survive.
Alger, MI, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maria Searfoss, a loving wife and mother of three children who has been writing since she was eleven, has completed her new book, “Fear in the Woods”: a riveting and tense novel that takes readers deep into the Canadian wilderness, where a young woman’s struggle for survival intertwines with an unexpected romance and dark secrets.
“Sometimes the worst things in life can lead to the best things in life,” writes Searfoss. “After the death of her parents, eighteen-year-old Kelly Devereux was determined to finish high school. Still unsure of her future, she agrees to spend the summer with a friend at a remote cabin tucked into the Canadian wilderness. Being there only three days, she witnesses the murder of her friend, by three woodsmen, who capture her and hold her captive in a cellar. In her attempt to escape, after months of being confined, she finds herself naked and lost in the vast forest, with the three woodsmen close behind her.
“Tommy Anderson, also a woodsman, had been stalling to repair his truck when Kelly falls into his life. With his primitive lifestyle, having no phone, Kelly is forced to spend two days with the handsome stranger as he cares for her and hides her from her captors until he repairs his truck and takes her into town. Although terror lives miles away, Kelly becomes interested in the forest and the man who took her in. Having nowhere to call home, she decides to stay with Tommy, despite the forces that caused her fear in the woods. But Tommy has a dark secret that he must tell Kelly, even though he suspects it could destroy their relationship. Will Kelly survive the woodsmen’s wrath? Will Tommy find the courage to reveal his secret before it’s too late? And if he does, will it destroy the best thing he’s ever had?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Maria Searfoss’s spellbinding novel explores themes of survival, trust, and the impact of trauma, highlighting how the worst experiences can sometimes lead to the most unexpected and profound changes in life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Fear in the Woods” will keep the pages turning, promising to leave readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Fear in the Woods" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Sometimes the worst things in life can lead to the best things in life,” writes Searfoss. “After the death of her parents, eighteen-year-old Kelly Devereux was determined to finish high school. Still unsure of her future, she agrees to spend the summer with a friend at a remote cabin tucked into the Canadian wilderness. Being there only three days, she witnesses the murder of her friend, by three woodsmen, who capture her and hold her captive in a cellar. In her attempt to escape, after months of being confined, she finds herself naked and lost in the vast forest, with the three woodsmen close behind her.
“Tommy Anderson, also a woodsman, had been stalling to repair his truck when Kelly falls into his life. With his primitive lifestyle, having no phone, Kelly is forced to spend two days with the handsome stranger as he cares for her and hides her from her captors until he repairs his truck and takes her into town. Although terror lives miles away, Kelly becomes interested in the forest and the man who took her in. Having nowhere to call home, she decides to stay with Tommy, despite the forces that caused her fear in the woods. But Tommy has a dark secret that he must tell Kelly, even though he suspects it could destroy their relationship. Will Kelly survive the woodsmen’s wrath? Will Tommy find the courage to reveal his secret before it’s too late? And if he does, will it destroy the best thing he’s ever had?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Maria Searfoss’s spellbinding novel explores themes of survival, trust, and the impact of trauma, highlighting how the worst experiences can sometimes lead to the most unexpected and profound changes in life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Fear in the Woods” will keep the pages turning, promising to leave readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Fear in the Woods" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories