Author Maria Searfoss’s New Book, "Fear in the Woods," is a Tense Thriller That Follows One Woman’s Journey of Survival and Unexpected Love in the Face of Danger

Recent release “Fear in the Woods” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Maria Searfoss follows eighteen-year-old Kelly Devereux as she faces unimaginable horrors after witnessing the murder of her friends and being kidnapped in the woods. After managing to escape, Kelly finds herself lost and exposed until she stumbles upon a handsome stranger that could be her only chance to survive.