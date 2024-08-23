Author Billy C. Todd’s New Book "How Things Really Were in the 1960s: Volume 1" is a Compelling Memoir of the Author’s Experiences During His Service in the US Air Force
Recent release “How Things Really Were in the 1960s: Volume 1” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Billy C. Todd is a vivid autobiographical account detailing the author's time in the U.S. Air Force during the 1960s. This first volume blends suspense, drama, romance, and personal redemption, offering a unique perspective on the era through the author’s lens.
Hattiesburg, MS, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Billy C. Todd, a loving husband and proud father of two daughters and ten grandchildren, as well as a veteran of the US Air Force, has completed his new book, “How Things Really Were in the 1960s: Volume 1”: a fascinating autobiographical work that offers an intimate look into the life of a young man serving in the United States Air Force during one of the most transformative decades in American history.
Born in 1942 near Glennville, Georgia, author Billy C. Todd joined the United States Air Force after turning eighteen, was honorably discharged after six years of service. While stationed at Brookley Air Force Base, the author met his wife, Jo Ann, and they have been married for fifty-eight years. While still in the Air Force, Billy enrolled in the University of South Alabama where he would go on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. In September 1969, Billy went to work for the Mobile County Alabama Public School System and remained with that organization until he retired in 1998. Currently, the author and his wife live on a small ten-acre tract of land near Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
“‘How Things Really Were in the 1960s Volume 1’ is exactly what the title indicates,” writes Billy. “It’s really the sequel to ‘Stories for My Grandchildren’. It is a true autobiographical account of (my) life during [my] time in the United States Air Force. This work contains suspense, drama, love stories, heartbreak, and redemption. [My] intent with this presentation ... is to show that sometimes the history of not-so-famous people is a lot more interesting and significant than those we read about in history books and see and hear about through worldwide media networks.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Billy C. Todd’s riveting memoir is sure to captivate readers as they embark on a deeply personal journey through Billy’s formative years, filled with authentic experiences and emotions that will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. As he recounts his adventures and challenges, Billy invites readers to reflect on their own lives and the broader human experience.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "How Things Really Were in the 1960s: Volume 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Born in 1942 near Glennville, Georgia, author Billy C. Todd joined the United States Air Force after turning eighteen, was honorably discharged after six years of service. While stationed at Brookley Air Force Base, the author met his wife, Jo Ann, and they have been married for fifty-eight years. While still in the Air Force, Billy enrolled in the University of South Alabama where he would go on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. In September 1969, Billy went to work for the Mobile County Alabama Public School System and remained with that organization until he retired in 1998. Currently, the author and his wife live on a small ten-acre tract of land near Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
“‘How Things Really Were in the 1960s Volume 1’ is exactly what the title indicates,” writes Billy. “It’s really the sequel to ‘Stories for My Grandchildren’. It is a true autobiographical account of (my) life during [my] time in the United States Air Force. This work contains suspense, drama, love stories, heartbreak, and redemption. [My] intent with this presentation ... is to show that sometimes the history of not-so-famous people is a lot more interesting and significant than those we read about in history books and see and hear about through worldwide media networks.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Billy C. Todd’s riveting memoir is sure to captivate readers as they embark on a deeply personal journey through Billy’s formative years, filled with authentic experiences and emotions that will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. As he recounts his adventures and challenges, Billy invites readers to reflect on their own lives and the broader human experience.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "How Things Really Were in the 1960s: Volume 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories