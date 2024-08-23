Announcing the Sleep Minerals II and Joints and More New Vibrant Label Designs - from Nutrition Breakthroughs
Clearwater, FL, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nutrition Breakthroughs, a leader in natural health supplements, is pleased to announce the creation of new vibrant colors and enhancing, descriptive design effects for the labels of its best-selling products, Sleep Minerals II and Joints and More.
The new Sleep Minerals II label has a relaxing night-time theme with moon shapes, stars, and a deep purple sky blended with blue and magenta shades. The new Joints and More label is purple, gold and magenta, with a large golden drop of light on the front that represents the freer movement, joint relief, and increased energy provided by the product.
Sleep Minerals II
Sleep Minerals II is the original and effective calcium and magnesium-based sleep aid, designed to provide relief for those suffering from insomnia and sleeplessness. With its proprietary combination of absorbable calcium, magnesium, vitamin D and zinc, it helps people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, get back to sleep easier in the night, and wake up refreshed without grogginess.
Delivered in a unique softgel form, Sleep Minerals II ensures rapid and easy absorption, offering a distinct advantage over traditional tablets, capsules or gummies, which take longer to break d own and digest.
Joints and More
Joints and More is a natural supplement containing MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), a powerful ingredient proven effective for joint relief and reducing aches and pains. Additionally, it enhances collagen in the body and supports stronger hair and nails.
It is also known to help relieve allergies and boost energy levels, making it an all-in-one solution for those seeking comprehensive health benefits.
Customer Reviews
Sleep Minerals II
Tammy M. of Meridian, Idaho says: “I was plagued with insomnia for five years and desperate for a breakthrough. Nothing has helped me more than Sleep Minerals — I’m so sold on them I could go door to door promoting them. I’m 60 years old and have never slept so soundly.”
Richard P. of Parkville, Maryland says: “The Sleep Minerals are making quite a difference. I was regularly waking up at around 3:00 a.m. and after a few days use my sleep improved quite a lot. I wake up once a night to go to the bathroom, but the great thing is, I then fall back asleep and sleep several more hours. This has been a great improvement.”
Joints and More
R. Boulos of Houston, TX. says: “I’ve been taking the Joints and More supplement and it’s helping a great deal. After taking it twice a day, I notice that when I wake up in the morning the pain I was having in my front and back shoulders is almost gone.”
C. Drozdowski says: “After about a month of starting to take Joints and More my hair began growing like crazy. I figured if my hair was growing that fast, then maybe my nails would also. So I took my fake nails off and for the first time in my entire nail-biting life I have my own nails! They are getting stronger with each passing week.”
Scientific Support
Research supports the effectiveness of the ingredients in Sleep Minerals II and Joints and More:
Sleep Minerals II
- A study published in the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences found that magnesium supplementation improved sleep quality and reduced insomnia symptoms.
- Research in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society highlighted that zinc, in combination with magnesium and calcium, can enhance sleep quality in older adults.
Joints and More
- A study titled “Efficacy of MSM in osteoarthritis pain of the knee” demonstrated that MSM supplementation significantly reduced joint pain and improved physical function in individuals with osteoarthritis.
- Research published in Biomolecules indicates that MSM may enhance hair and nail health by supporting keratin and collagen production.
About Nutrition Breakthroughs
Since 2002 Nutrition Breakthroughs has provided products that effectively work and deliver results, helping people avoid the side effects and addiction associated with drugs and medications. They are also known for providing science-based health articles that are designed to clarify and simplify the subjects of good nutrition and natural health.
Nutrition Breakthroughs products are safe and made in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). They have an "A" rating for this by the National Products Association (NPA). The manufacturer also meets the FDA’s cGMP program, which refers to the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations enforced by the FDA.
For more information about Sleep Minerals II visit
https://www.nutritionbreakthroughs.com/sleep-minerals-ii-effective-natural-sleep-aid-for-insomnia-nutrition-breakthroughs
For more details on Joins and More visit
https://www.nutritionbreakthroughs.com/joints-and-more-natural-joint-relief-hair-growth-more-energy-nutrition-breakthroughs
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
Jobee Knight
727-340-3435
www.NutritionBreakthroughs.com
