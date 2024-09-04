Util Auditors Unveils new patented ai software to cut costs on bills
The country's leading innovator in cost optimization solutions, today announced the launch a new AI software product in connection with its 2024 Patent No. US 11,875,374 B2.
Tampa, FL, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This cutting-edge tool is designed to help companies identify and realize significant cost savings on their monthly utility and vendor bills. The new software will leverage advanced artificial intelligence to analyze company invoices, automating the process and identifying anomalies and excess costs in real time. The results are presented to the user through an intuitive, easy-to-use dashboard, enabling immediate action and substantial savings.
“Our AI software is for businesses looking to optimize their expenses,” said founder Bill Kurtzner for Util Auditors. “By providing real-time analysis of utility and vendor invoices, we’re empowering companies to identify and address costly anomalies quickly and efficiently.”
The software’s robust capabilities include:
Real-Time Analysis: The software analyzes invoices in real time, providing immediate insights into potential cost savings.
Anomaly Detection: Advanced AI algorithms identify anomalies and excess costs that might otherwise go unnoticed.
User-Friendly Dashboard: Results are presented in a simple, easy-to-use dashboard, making it easy for users to understand and act on the insights provided.
Cost Savings: By identifying and addressing excess costs, companies can realize significant savings on their monthly utility and vendor bills.
Util Auditors new AI software is the latest in a series of innovative solutions that have been providing significant savings to companies since 2015. The software platform is designed to help businesses optimize their operations and reduce costs. With this launch, Util Auditors continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.
For more information about Util Auditors’s new AI software, please visit www.utilauditors.com.
About: Util Auditors is a leading provider of cost optimization solutions, helping businesses identify and realize significant savings on their utility and vendor bills. Through innovative technology and a commitment to customer success, Util Auditors is transforming the way businesses manage their expenses. A CostSavings.com company.
Press Contact: Adrianne Christy adrianne@utilauditors.com
“Our AI software is for businesses looking to optimize their expenses,” said founder Bill Kurtzner for Util Auditors. “By providing real-time analysis of utility and vendor invoices, we’re empowering companies to identify and address costly anomalies quickly and efficiently.”
The software’s robust capabilities include:
Real-Time Analysis: The software analyzes invoices in real time, providing immediate insights into potential cost savings.
Anomaly Detection: Advanced AI algorithms identify anomalies and excess costs that might otherwise go unnoticed.
User-Friendly Dashboard: Results are presented in a simple, easy-to-use dashboard, making it easy for users to understand and act on the insights provided.
Cost Savings: By identifying and addressing excess costs, companies can realize significant savings on their monthly utility and vendor bills.
Util Auditors new AI software is the latest in a series of innovative solutions that have been providing significant savings to companies since 2015. The software platform is designed to help businesses optimize their operations and reduce costs. With this launch, Util Auditors continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.
For more information about Util Auditors’s new AI software, please visit www.utilauditors.com.
About: Util Auditors is a leading provider of cost optimization solutions, helping businesses identify and realize significant savings on their utility and vendor bills. Through innovative technology and a commitment to customer success, Util Auditors is transforming the way businesses manage their expenses. A CostSavings.com company.
Press Contact: Adrianne Christy adrianne@utilauditors.com
Contact
Util AuditorsContact
Adrianne Christy
888-963-8479
utilauditors.com
Adrianne Christy
888-963-8479
utilauditors.com
Categories