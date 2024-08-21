The UP Squared 7100 Breathes New Life Into AAEON’s Developer Board Range
AAEON’s newest developer board offers Alder Lake-N processors, LPDDR5, and three simultaneous 4K displays.
Orange, CA, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON Technology Inc. (stock code: 6579), renowned for its extensive range of professional developer boards, has introduced the UP Squared 7100. The UP Squared 7100 is powered by Intel® Processor N-series CPUs (formerly Alder Lake-N), enhancing the compact UP Squared range, measuring in at just 85.6mm × 90mm. This release brings significant enhancements in processing performance, speed, and efficiency while retaining the wide industrial utility of its Intel Atom®-based predecessors.
The board will feature Intel® Processor N97 and Intel® Processor N100 as its default CPUs, with additional support for the complete Alder Lake-N processor lineup, including Intel Atom® x7000E Series and Intel® Core™ i3 Processor N-series processors, based on customer requirements. AAEON also notes that the UP Squared 7100 will be compatible with the new Intel Atom® x7000RE Series (formerly Amston Lake) starting from Q1 2025.
Several significant improvements are evident when compared with previous UP Squared boards based on the Intel Atom® platform. The most notable upgrades include the UP Squared 7100’s 16GB of LPDDR5 and 128GB of eMMC, which provide considerable enhancement to the platform's memory bandwidth and storage capacity. Additionally, the board maintains the 40-pin GPIO that has made AAEON's UP brand so popular, along with other expansion options such as M.2 E and M-Keys.
Upon examining the I/O features of the UP Squared 7100, it becomes evident that the board is specifically designed for customers seeking to upgrade their industrial applications. This is evidenced by the inclusion of communication protocols such as two COM wafers for RS-232/422/485, onboard TPM 2.0, and a lockable DC jack, all of which enhance the board's suitability for operation in industrial settings.
Another significant enhancement is evident in the board's display capabilities, with a move to HDMI 2.0b from its predecessor's HDMI 1.4b output. The board also features DP 1.2 and eDP 1.3 ports, enabling it to support three simultaneous 4K displays at 60Hz. This improved display capability is complemented by a higher dynamic graphics frequency, courtesy of the integrated Intel® UHD Graphics for 12th Gen Intel® Processors, resulting in more seamless and expedited rendering processes. Additional interfaces comprise three USB Type-A ports supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2 signals, two USB 2.0 ports accessible through a 10-pin wafer, and dual RJ-45 ports for Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.
In terms of operating system compatibility, the UP Squared 7100 offers support for Windows 10 and 11, Ubuntu 22.04, and Yocto 5.1.
For detailed specifications, please visit the UP Squared 7100 product page on the AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
