Sakshi Softech Pvt Ltd Introduces Innovative Localization Technology for Effortless Global Software Expansion
Pune, India, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sakshi Softech Pvt Ltd, a leader in innovative technology solutions, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking multilingual localization technology, aimed at making software applications accessible and comprehensible on a global scale. This advanced solution enables businesses to reach international markets seamlessly, eliminating the complexities often associated with extensive software redevelopment.
The new server-side technology developed by Sakshi Softech allows for the localization, conversion, and translation of application software in real-time, without the need to modify existing source code or database structures. This approach minimizes disruption and maximizes efficiency, empowering organizations to expand their software’s reach while maintaining user-friendliness across a variety of regions and languages.
Key Features of the Localization Technology
One notable feature is the Catalytic Conversion process, which facilitates rapid localization into numerous languages without altering the original code. The technology also supports a wide range of platforms, from legacy desktop applications to mobile apps and cloud-based systems, ensuring a consistent user experience across different applications.
Sakshi Softech’s localization solutions are applicable to a variety of sectors, including Core Banking Solutions, Insurance, Human Resources Management Systems (HRMS), Internet and Mobile Banking, Financial Inclusion, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), e-Commerce platforms, and other complex application software.
Serving Industry Leaders
This innovative language technology has already been adopted by several notable institutions in the banking and finance sectors. Clients such as Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and many others have successfully implemented Sakshi Softech’s localization solutions, underscoring their efficacy and robust performance in meeting the sector’s demands.
Global Expansion Initiatives
With a significant understanding of the critical nature of market expansion and enhanced user engagement, Sakshi Softech invites organizations interested in elevating their software accessibility and user experience through effective localization strategies to reach out for additional information.
About Sakshi Softech Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Softech Pvt Ltd is committed to delivering pioneering technology solutions that enable businesses to thrive in today’s global marketplace. As a forward-thinking organization, it emphasizes advanced localization technologies that facilitate broader software accessibility and improved user experiences across diverse linguistic demographics.
For further details or to schedule a demonstration, please contact:
Rohit Shinde
Marketing Executive
Sakshi Softech Pvt Ltd
