Author Bonney Benson’s New Book, "Grandma's Special Cookie Cutters," is a Heartwarming Story for Young Readers Exploring Themes of Discovery, Love, and Cherished Memories
Recent release “Grandma's Special Cookie Cutters” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bonney Benson tells the charming story of Dawn and her friends, who stumble upon old cookie cutters with incredible powers. Through their adventures, they uncover the power of love and the enduring bonds between family and friends, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Sequim, WA, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bonney Benson, a loving wife and mother who resides in Washington state, has completed her new book, “Grandma's Special Cookie Cutters”: a touching narrative that explores the timeless themes of love, family, and the enchantment of childhood memories as a group of friends uncover special cookie cutters that just might have a hint of magic about them.
Originally from the Pacific Northwest, author Bonney Benson currently lives in the “rain shadow” of the Olympic and Cascade Mountain ranges. Until recently, she enjoyed golf but gave it up to walk her dog, Peanut, and enjoys puttering around the house. Her family consists of her husband, Warren, her daughter, Dawn, her stepson, Tim, her daughter-in-law, Kim, and her grandsons Brandon, Bryce, Garret, and Griffin.
“‘Grandma’s Special Cookie Cutters’ is a tribute to all working parents, who don’t get the opportunity to work on projects with their children,” Benson. “Was there really magic in those old cookie cutters the girls found in that old trunk? Who knows? But the love and bonding the girls felt created a magic like no other—a love between friends and also an opportunity of cherished memories for Dawn’s mother to share with her daughter and perhaps the generations to come. Through love, magic will happen.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Bonney Benson’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on Dawn’s magical adventures while discovering the essence of familial relationships and the profound impact of shared experiences across generations. With its heartfelt and timeless message, as well as vivid and colorful illustrations, “Grandma's Special Cookie Cutters” is set to resonate with readers of all ages, promising to become a beloved addition to family libraries everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Grandma's Special Cookie Cutters" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
