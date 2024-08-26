Author Bonney Benson’s New Book, "Grandma's Special Cookie Cutters," is a Heartwarming Story for Young Readers Exploring Themes of Discovery, Love, and Cherished Memories

Recent release “Grandma's Special Cookie Cutters” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bonney Benson tells the charming story of Dawn and her friends, who stumble upon old cookie cutters with incredible powers. Through their adventures, they uncover the power of love and the enduring bonds between family and friends, creating memories that will last a lifetime.