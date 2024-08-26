Author Morgan Evans’s New Book, “Chasing the White Rabbit: A Mixed Poetry Reading,” Offers an Insightful Journey Through Emotions, Hope, and the Human Experience
Recent release “Chasing the White Rabbit: A Mixed Poetry Reading” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Morgan Evans invites readers on an emotional journey through vivid and metaphorical poetry. This collection touches on themes of love, loss, sadness, and hope, offering solace and understanding to those who have faced their own struggles.
Tempe, AZ, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Morgan Evans, a proud mother of two teenage daughters who works as a project manager and enjoys all creative and spiritual pursuits in her free time, has completed her new book, “Chasing the White Rabbit: A Mixed Poetry Reading”: an evocative collection of poetry that delves into the human condition, aiming to connect with readers who have grappled with complex emotions and life’s challenges.
In this heartfelt collection, author Morgan Evans draws upon her own experiences to explore universal themes of grief, pain, and confusion, while also celebrating the resilience of the human spirit. Each poem is imbued with rich metaphors and imagery, offering readers a reflective and cathartic experience.
Evans writes, “If you have ever struggled with difficult emotions or situations in your own life, or even for a moment, ever thought to yourself, ‘What is the meaning of these events I go through in my life?’ Then please take a chance and dive into ‘Chasing the White Rabbit’, as it is a truly heartfelt expression from one woman’s heart to yours with words that can move and inspire you to a better feeling of connection and understanding of what we all go through in this human experience.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Morgan Evans’s thought-provoking collection serves as both a mirror and a light, reflecting the struggles of readers while guiding them toward a sense of understanding and peace. With each entry, “Chasing the White Rabbit” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to explore their own paths with renewed hope and empathy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Chasing the White Rabbit: A Mixed Poetry Reading" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
In this heartfelt collection, author Morgan Evans draws upon her own experiences to explore universal themes of grief, pain, and confusion, while also celebrating the resilience of the human spirit. Each poem is imbued with rich metaphors and imagery, offering readers a reflective and cathartic experience.
Evans writes, “If you have ever struggled with difficult emotions or situations in your own life, or even for a moment, ever thought to yourself, ‘What is the meaning of these events I go through in my life?’ Then please take a chance and dive into ‘Chasing the White Rabbit’, as it is a truly heartfelt expression from one woman’s heart to yours with words that can move and inspire you to a better feeling of connection and understanding of what we all go through in this human experience.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Morgan Evans’s thought-provoking collection serves as both a mirror and a light, reflecting the struggles of readers while guiding them toward a sense of understanding and peace. With each entry, “Chasing the White Rabbit” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to explore their own paths with renewed hope and empathy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Chasing the White Rabbit: A Mixed Poetry Reading" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories