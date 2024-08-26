Author Morgan Evans’s New Book, “Chasing the White Rabbit: A Mixed Poetry Reading,” Offers an Insightful Journey Through Emotions, Hope, and the Human Experience

Recent release “Chasing the White Rabbit: A Mixed Poetry Reading” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Morgan Evans invites readers on an emotional journey through vivid and metaphorical poetry. This collection touches on themes of love, loss, sadness, and hope, offering solace and understanding to those who have faced their own struggles.