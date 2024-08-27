Author Meighan Ammenwerth’s New Book, “Unwilling Heart (A Fontaine Novel),” is a Romance Novel Exploring a Battle of Wills and Desires Between Two Stubborn Souls
Recent release “Unwilling Heart (A Fontaine Novel)” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Meighan Ammenwerth follows Raylen Fontaine, who is determined to win the heart of Thomas Kilborn, her twin brother’s best friend, despite his stubborn resistance. As both grapple with their pride and desires, they must decide if they are willing to surrender their defenses for the chance at true love.
Davenport, FL, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Meighan Ammenwerth, who lives in the Kissimmee area of Florida with her husband and their adorable Australian shepherd, Elsa, has completed her new book, “Unwilling Heart (A Fontaine Novel)”: an engaging story that explores the dynamic between two fiercely independent individuals who are a seemingly perfect match so long as they can put aside their stubborn streaks to admit their feelings for one another.
“Raylen Fontaine is a girl that knows her own heart and what she wants out of life. And she wants Thomas Kilborn,” writes Ammenwerth. “Her twin brother’s best friend is not an easy target to attain though. He is probably the most stubborn man she has ever met in her entire life. She could almost praise the fact that they seem equal in that regard until it starts messing with her plans for their future. Thomas seems to be the uncatchable catch, but that isn’t going to stop Raylen from getting what she wants.
“Thomas Kilborn had never met a woman as hard-headed and temperamental as Raylen Fontaine. Besides the fact that she is his best friend’s twin sister, the woman makes him burn with desire and a need to call her his own. Usually, women throw themselves at his feet, but when Raylen turns the tables on him and refuses his proposal of marriage to him, it knocks him for a loop that he finds he can’t stop from spinning inside of. Suddenly, he is more determined than ever to tame the wild beast that ends up holding his heart in her wicked little hands. The only question that remains is, who will end up coming out on top, or will both parties finally swallow their pride and admit defeat?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Meighan Ammenwerth’s enthralling tale explores the struggle of balancing personal desires with the needs of a relationship and the journey of overcoming pride to find true connection. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “Unwilling Heart (A Fontaine Novel) is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Unwilling Heart (A Fontaine Novel)" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
