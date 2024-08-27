Author Meighan Ammenwerth’s New Book, “Unwilling Heart (A Fontaine Novel),” is a Romance Novel Exploring a Battle of Wills and Desires Between Two Stubborn Souls

Recent release “Unwilling Heart (A Fontaine Novel)” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Meighan Ammenwerth follows Raylen Fontaine, who is determined to win the heart of Thomas Kilborn, her twin brother’s best friend, despite his stubborn resistance. As both grapple with their pride and desires, they must decide if they are willing to surrender their defenses for the chance at true love.