Monroe Township Fire Department Receives Advanced SAR Boat from Ocean Craft Marine
Ocean Craft Marine Delivers a Cutting-Edge 9.5-Meter Firefighting/Search and Rescue Boat to Provide and Restore Response Capabilities in Monroe Township, Michigan.
Annapolis, MD, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ocean Craft Marine proudly announces the delivery of a 9.5-meter Firefighting/Search and Rescue (Fire/SAR) boat, aimed at reestablishing the emergency response capabilities of the Monroe Township Fire Department and the neighboring agencies. This state-of-the-art vessel promises to revolutionize water-related incident management and rescue operations on Lake Erie.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and engineered for unparalleled performance, the Ocean Craft Marine 9.5-meter Fire/SAR boat embodies the pinnacle of reliability and adaptability in critical situations. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and built to endure the most challenging sea conditions, this vessel stands ready to support the valiant efforts of Michigan’s first responders as they work to safeguard their communities.
"This new Fire/SAR boat restores our capabilities to conduct water rescues and firefighting missions on the lake. We have been without a boat capable of responding to incidents on the Lake since mid-2021. With the addition of the Ocean Craft Marine Boat, we are not only restoring that capability but we have increased it. The Ocean Craft Marine 9.5M Fire/SAR is very safe and reliable even in the worst weather conditions. I’m thankful for all the work Ocean Craft Marine put into this project with us,” said Captain Dave Nadeau of the Monroe Charter Fire Department.
The features of the Ocean Craft Marine 9.5 Meter Fire/SAR boat include:
• Unmatched Durability: Constructed with robust materials to withstand harsh conditions and ensure maximum durability.
• Enhanced Maneuverability: Designed with OCM’s high-performance concave reverse-chine hull form for superior agility and maneuvering, allowing quick and precise responses in emergencies.
• Advanced Technology: Equipped with cutting-edge navigation and communication equipment to facilitate efficient coordination during rescue missions.
• Mission Modularity: Adaptable design to accommodate specific equipment needs, thus able to be tailored to diverse scenarios. (e.g. portable fire pump, rescue baskets, medical equipment, etc.)
• Fire Suppression: Outfitted with a Darley 500GPM Portable firefighting pump and a Fire-Pro Fixed Monitor, to support land-based or water-based firefighting missions.
"The delivery of our 9.5-Meter Firefighting/Search and Rescue boat is yet another great display of our commitment to supporting the tireless efforts of first responders in safeguarding lives and property, we take immense pride in contributing to the safety and resilience of Monroe Township and neighboring agencies," said David Haines, Ocean Craft Marine’s Sales Manager for the Americas Region.
This partnership between Ocean Craft Marine and the Monroe Township Fire Department exemplifies a shared dedication to proactive emergency preparedness and reinforces the collective mission to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.
Minnie Magtibay
(410) 263-3242
https://oceancraftmarine.com
Minnie Magtibay
(410) 263-3242
https://oceancraftmarine.com
