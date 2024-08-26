Anna Belle Petersen’s Newly Released “Psalms A to Z: Love Letters to my Heavenly Husband” is a Unique and Enjoyable Resource for Spiritual Engagement
“Psalms A to Z: Love Letters to my Heavenly Husband” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anna Belle Petersen is a thoughtful reflection on the Psalms that offers an insightful interpretation based in phonetics.
New York, NY, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Psalms A to Z: Love Letters to my Heavenly Husband”: written by Anna Belle Petersen is a delightful opportunity to find a fresh perspective of key biblical lessons. Anna Belle Petersen received her bachelor’s degree from Chapman University with an emphasis in early childhood education and has over 20 years of experience working with children. Anna Belle is a published poet, preschool teacher, worship singer, dancer, songwriter, you tube minister, award winning public speaker, and devout mother.
Petersen shares, “'Closer than heat to flame, you are.'
“'Psalms A to Z' cuts to the core of who God is. It is a book of worship.
“Written by the Spirit to the Spirit, Love Letters to my Heavenly Husband seeks to fulfill a prophecy that the Lord made to Abraham so that when Jesus comes, his bride may have prepared herself.
“Pastor Bill Francois at Morello Hills Church in Martinez, California, inspired the compilation of poems by giving a challenge to his congregation to write their own book of Psalms like King David. David uses the Hebrew alphabet, and Anna uses phonetic associations with the English alphabet, making an interesting play on the foundations of sounds and language paralleled with the foundations of faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna Belle Petersen’s new book will inspire a rejuvenation of spirit and connection with God’s core values.
Consumers can purchase “Psalms A to Z: Love Letters to my Heavenly Husband” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Psalms A to Z: Love Letters to my Heavenly Husband,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
