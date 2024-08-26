Jeff Stiles’s Newly Released "Another Day I Was Saved" is a Powerful Testimony That Tells the Story of the Lasting Effects of a Near Death Experience
“Another Day I Was Saved” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Stiles is an emotionally charged account of a man’s journey through overcoming a near fatal car accident and an unexpected medical emergency several decades later.
Dubuque, IA, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Another Day I Was Saved”: a poignant autobiographical reflection that will tug at the heartstrings. “Another Day I Was Saved” is the creation of published author, Jeff Stiles.
Stiles shares, “A high school football player was about to leave the next morning with his team to compete for the national championship. That’s when a dump truck loaded with gravel sped through an intersection, trapping the young man in his car for an hour and a half, leaving him in a coma for nearly two weeks, with his left side paralyzed.
“Even after recovering and then enjoying a very successful career for several decades, a portion of his brain suddenly needed to be partially removed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Stiles’s new book is an empowering message for anyone who lives each day with the lasting effects of a painful twist of fate from a fateful accident or medical emergency.
Consumers can purchase “Another Day I Was Saved” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Another Day I Was Saved,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
