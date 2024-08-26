Cheryl B Hillis’s Newly Released "My Story, Told by Me... I Am Dory" is a Sweet Story of a Little Goat on a Big Adventure
“My Story, Told by Me... I Am Dory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl B Hillis is a touching account of the bond between a woman and her beloved goat, Dory, capturing the essence of companionship and adventure.
Clyde, NC, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Story, Told by Me... I Am Dory”: a captivating narrative recounting the life of Dory the goat. “My Story, Told by Me... I Am Dory” is the creation of published author, Cheryl B Hillis, a dedicated wife and mother who studied photography and enjoys contributing to the family business.
Hillis shares, “This story mostly wrote itself. As soon as I started caring for Dory and walking with her every morning, I thought to myself, I have to write a book about her. Then I began to take pictures every day to keep track of everything she did. I am not an author, never dreamt of writing a children’s book. Then one day, after a year passed when I met Dory, I became reacquainted with an old friend named Helen who was taking writing classes. She told me her dream was to write a book about her horses. She came up with the title, and I thank her for that. I hope to start a series, I have a story about Pearl, then the twins Nemo and Crush along with Helen’s horses. We shall see what God has in store for this adventure.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl B Hillis’s new book invites readers into the enchanting world of a spirited goat and her human companion, offering a glimpse into the joy and wonder of animal companionship.
Consumers can purchase “My Story, Told by Me... I Am Dory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Story, Told by Me... I Am Dory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
