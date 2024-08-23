Derise C. Smith’s New Book "House of Bears 'N' Wabbits: Rose's New Beginning" Tells the Inspiring Tale of Rose, a Young Wabbit Facing the Challenges of Single Motherhood
Daphne, AL, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Derise C. Smith, who holds a BA in psychology, has completed her most recent book, “House of Bears 'N' Wabbits: Rose's New Beginning”: a heartwarming story of courage, love, and second chances that perfectly captures the essence of resilience and the power of maternal love.
“This book is about a lovely young Wabbit named Rose who needed to make some changes in her life after her daughter, Peaches, was born,” writes Smith. “Read along to see how Rose met each and every challenge of being a single mother. One of the biggest challenges Rose found was giving Peaches up in foster care until she found a stable home. Rose met her fears and persevered and found a wonderful and loving home with the Smiths.”
Published by Fulton Books, Derise C. Smith’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to help teach young readers ways to handle everyday life challenges, as well as how to be loving and supportive members of society. Engaging and character-driven, “House of Bears 'N' Wabbits: Rose's New Beginning” deftly captures the emotional complexities of motherhood and the bonds that define a family, celebrating the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love to overcome any obstacle.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “House of Bears 'N' Wabbits: Rose's New Beginning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
