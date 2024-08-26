Author Kathleen Donalson Tayler’s New Book, "Christ and The Prisoner's Wife," is a Faith-Based Read That Shares a Poignant Story of Redemption Through Christ

Recent release “Christ and The Prisoner's Wife” from Covenant Books author Kathleen Donalson Tayler is a compelling tale that recounts the author’s journey of rediscovery and forgiveness as she grapples with the transformative power of faith, love, and God's grace amidst the challenges of marriage to a incarcerated husband.