Author Kathleen Donalson Tayler’s New Book, "Christ and The Prisoner's Wife," is a Faith-Based Read That Shares a Poignant Story of Redemption Through Christ
Recent release “Christ and The Prisoner's Wife” from Covenant Books author Kathleen Donalson Tayler is a compelling tale that recounts the author’s journey of rediscovery and forgiveness as she grapples with the transformative power of faith, love, and God's grace amidst the challenges of marriage to a incarcerated husband.
Belen, NM, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Donalson Tayler, an American speaker and author who runs a blog to encourage women in their daily lives through biblical truths, has completed her new book, “Christ and The Prisoner's Wife”: a deeply personal and inspiring memoir that chronicles the author's emotional journey through the tumultuous years of her marriage to a husband serving a sixteen-year prison sentence.
An educator for more than three decades, author Kathleen Donalson Tayler serves at Calvary Chapel with her husband. She is involved in Christian education, addiction recovery, and prison ministries. Kathleen and her husband are the proud parents of two boys and five grandchildren, and currently reside in New Mexico.
“I belonged to a secret club, a club no one wishes to join,” writes Tayler. “Membership requires one to be a family member of a prisoner. We are out there: at work, at church, at the park, in the grocery store, and rarely do those around us know that our life includes visits to a prison. Our colleagues try to set us up on dates. Club members never ask, ‘What are they in prison for?’ or ‘What did they do?’ Instead, we offer words of comfort to one another in the halls, walking toward the visiting room, and ask, ‘How much longer?’”
She continues, “God writes his story in our lives if we surrender to him. His story in my life is one of forgiveness, redemption, and reconciliation, thus was birthed the story of ‘Christ and the Prisoner’s Wife.’ The story is true. Although many names have been changed to protect individuals, the intent is not to cause any harm. I had kept prayer journals, letters, and other documents. The items included in the story are all authentic, although several documents are abbreviated with only portions included.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathleen Donalson Tayler’s new book is a life-changing story of God’s power to save a husband, a marriage, and restore a family. Through sharing her story, Tayler presents a message of hope for anyone facing difficulties in their relationships, serving as a reminder that with God's grace, all things are possible, including healing wounds and rebuilding lives.
Readers can purchase “Christ and The Prisoner's Wife” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
