Author Yogesh S. Shah’s New Book, “Is There God?” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Religion, Science, and Existence That Aims to Challenge Conventional Beliefs
Recent release “Is There God?” from Page Publishing author Yogesh S. Shah navigates scientific understanding and spiritual phenomena to unravel the complexities of human belief systems and the search for meaning in a vast universe. Shah's insightful reflections will challenge readers to reconsider the roles of religion, spirituality, and scientific inquiry in their understanding of existence.
Monroe Twp, NJ, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Yogesh S. Shah, who worked at top engineering companies in the US for over forty years, has completed his new book, “Is There God?”: a transformative journey of inquiry and reflection that challenges long-standing beliefs about the existence of God, delving into the intersections of science, spirituality, and the human quest for meaning.
Born in Bombay, India, author Yogesh S. Shah’s early life was shaped by his father's role as vice principal of a prestigious high school, until his untimely death from typhoid fever when the author was thirty-three. Raised alongside his siblings by his uncle in a village, Shah's upbringing emphasized tradition, discipline, and education despite financial constraints. Excelling academically from an early age, he earned scholarships to Gujarat's top engineering school, graduating at twenty-one and beginning a successful career in geotechnical engineering. His pursuit of intellectual growth led him to the United States for further studies, ultimately settling for a master's degree to reunite his family. Over forty years in the field, Shah specialized in power plant design and construction globally, becoming a senior consultant before retiring at seventy-two.
“Wondering throughout my mature age for years about reality of God and the role that so-called God played ended once I learned the scientific facts about what really the universe was, how it evolved, how it functioned, and where we humans on this earth stood in the midst of it all,” writes Shah. “Once convinced that God could not be anything else but an undefinable entity and had no direct hand in our life and even functioning of the vast universe, I wondered, what was the use of religions preaching to us to pray to that God?
“But the answer to that query is not as simple as the other set of facts and puzzles, like those related to presence of spirits and their superhuman ability, existence of spiritual world, how to explain visualization of Jesus Christ that my son Virag witnessed and those NDEs (near-death experiences), and the reasons for the increasing moral deterioration of current-day humans wrapped in greed, selfishness, and ego kept popping in my head. How do we explain all that?”
Published by Page Publishing, Yogesh S. Shah’s engaging tale is an eye-opening journey of intellectual curiosity and introspection, challenging conventional wisdom and encouraging a deeper exploration of the spiritual dimensions of life and existence. Deeply stirring and compelling, “Is There God?” offers readers an invitation to engage in open dialogue and thoughtful inquiry about the mysteries that continue to shape mankind’s understanding of the universe and their place within it.
