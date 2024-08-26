Author Yogesh S. Shah’s New Book, “Is There God?” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Religion, Science, and Existence That Aims to Challenge Conventional Beliefs

Recent release “Is There God?” from Page Publishing author Yogesh S. Shah navigates scientific understanding and spiritual phenomena to unravel the complexities of human belief systems and the search for meaning in a vast universe. Shah's insightful reflections will challenge readers to reconsider the roles of religion, spirituality, and scientific inquiry in their understanding of existence.