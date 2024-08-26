Author Michael "The Messiah" Ketter’s New Book, “The King of Affirmations: Part 1 ‘Rise,’” is a Transformative Collection of Motivational Phrases to Empower Readers

Recent release “The King of Affirmations: Part 1 ‘Rise’” from Page Publishing author Michael "The Messiah" Ketter is a carefully curated compilation of affirmation messages aimed at fostering self-belief, resilience, and growth. With each entry, Ketter’s writing serves as a valuable resource for anyone seeking to elevate their mindset and achieve their personal and professional goals.