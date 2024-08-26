Author Michael "The Messiah" Ketter’s New Book, “The King of Affirmations: Part 1 ‘Rise,’” is a Transformative Collection of Motivational Phrases to Empower Readers
Recent release “The King of Affirmations: Part 1 ‘Rise’” from Page Publishing author Michael "The Messiah" Ketter is a carefully curated compilation of affirmation messages aimed at fostering self-belief, resilience, and growth. With each entry, Ketter’s writing serves as a valuable resource for anyone seeking to elevate their mindset and achieve their personal and professional goals.
Brooklyn, NY, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael "The Messiah" Ketter, a former carpenter who returned to school in order to train to become a counselor and advocate, has completed his new book, “The King of Affirmations: Part 1 ‘Rise’”: a unique and powerful collection of motivational phrases designed to ignite a sense of purpose and drive within readers, offering a broad spectrum of affirmations tailored to encourage personal advancement and self-help across diverse backgrounds.
“Messages converted into affirmations to inspire and motivate humanity,” writes Ketter. “Great reading material for personal development and advancement within the realm of self-help. For all races, cultures, religions, and educational institutions.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael "The Messiah" Ketter’s engaging series is not only a motivational tool but also a celebration of the universal quest for self-improvement. Drawing upon years of research and personal observations, Ketter’s writings are sure to resonate with a wide audience, making “The King of Affirmations: Part 1 ‘Rise’” a valuable addition to any self-help library.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The King of Affirmations: Part 1 ‘Rise’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
