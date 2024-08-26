Author Daniel Duke’s New Book, "Pursuit of Happiness," is a Thought-Provoking Novel That Invites Readers on a Poignant Journey of Introspection and Discovery

Recent release “Pursuit of Happiness” from Page Publishing author Daniel Duke is a gripping tale that follows Dwight Freeman, a retired history professor, as he grapples with the notion of happiness amidst post-pandemic uncertainties. Skeptical of its pursuit, Dwight navigates life's complexities and unexpected romance with Martina, questioning if happiness is attainable or an elusive dream.