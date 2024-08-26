Author Daniel Duke’s New Book, "Pursuit of Happiness," is a Thought-Provoking Novel That Invites Readers on a Poignant Journey of Introspection and Discovery
Recent release “Pursuit of Happiness” from Page Publishing author Daniel Duke is a gripping tale that follows Dwight Freeman, a retired history professor, as he grapples with the notion of happiness amidst post-pandemic uncertainties. Skeptical of its pursuit, Dwight navigates life's complexities and unexpected romance with Martina, questioning if happiness is attainable or an elusive dream.
Keswick, VA, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Duke, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who served on the faculties of Lewis & Clark College, Stanford University, and the University of Virginia, has completed his new book, “Pursuit of Happiness”: a compelling novel that follows one man’s existential quest for happiness set against the backdrop of a world emerging from the shadows of a global pandemic.
“Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are words cherished by many Americans,” writes Duke. “Dwight Freeman, recently retired history professor, is not so sure, however, that pursuing happiness is a worthwhile enterprise. As the world starts to return to something close to normal after two years of COVID-19-induced hibernation, Dwight finds himself searching for something meaningful to do. Even after meeting Martina, a delightful woman ten years his junior, at a college reunion, he continues to believe that seeking happiness ultimately results in disappointment. It remains to be seen whether he’ll give Martina the opportunity to prove him wrong.”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Duke’s enthralling tale resonates with authenticity and emotional depth while challenging the notion of happiness as a destination versus a journey of self-discovery. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Pursuit of Happiness” will encourage readers to reconsider what it means to lead a fulfilling life, delivering a captivating read for anyone navigating life's uncertainties and searching for personal fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Pursuit of Happiness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
