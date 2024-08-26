Alicia Mejias’s Newly Released "Promises for Me Bible" is an Encouraging and Educational Reading Experience for Upcoming Generations
“Promises for Me Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alicia Mejias is an engaging blend of relevant verses, vibrant artwork, and spoken prayers meant to aid young readers in discovering a sense of connection with God and his word.
Doral, FL, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Promises for Me Bible”: a heartwarming resource for helping to lay the key foundational lessons for a life of faith. “Promises for Me Bible” is the creation of published author, Alicia Mejias, a native of Miami, Florida, and a graduate of the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Alicia is a proud aunt of thirteen nieces and nephews.
Mejias shares, “Promises for Me Bible is a collection of Old and New Testament Bible stories designed as a child’s prayer guide.
“Each Bible story ends with a scripture verse—well noted as an actual 'promise' of the Bible and continues with a spoken 'Dear God' prayer relating to the story they just finished reading—and it concludes with the prayer of salvation.
“Written in easy-to-read text and beautifully displayed in colorful illustrations, this book will teach and inspire children on how to have a true relationship with God as they grow to understand that God is very much involved in their daily lives.
“'Sow' the Word of God into the heart of every child!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alicia Mejias’s new book nurtures faith in the hearts and minds of young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Promises for Me Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Promises for Me Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mejias shares, “Promises for Me Bible is a collection of Old and New Testament Bible stories designed as a child’s prayer guide.
“Each Bible story ends with a scripture verse—well noted as an actual 'promise' of the Bible and continues with a spoken 'Dear God' prayer relating to the story they just finished reading—and it concludes with the prayer of salvation.
“Written in easy-to-read text and beautifully displayed in colorful illustrations, this book will teach and inspire children on how to have a true relationship with God as they grow to understand that God is very much involved in their daily lives.
“'Sow' the Word of God into the heart of every child!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alicia Mejias’s new book nurtures faith in the hearts and minds of young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Promises for Me Bible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Promises for Me Bible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories