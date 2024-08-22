Premier Listings Welcomes Fashion Icon and Real Estate Expert Kenley Collins
Premier Listings, a dynamic and agent-centric boutique brokerage, is thrilled to announce that renowned fashion designer and real estate professional Kenley Collins has joined its team of elite agents.
Kenley Collins, best known for her appearances on Project Runway and for dressing pop superstar Ariana Grande, brings her unique blend of creativity, business acumen, and real estate expertise to Premier Listings. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both Collins and the company, as they aim to revolutionize the South Florida real estate market.
"We are delighted to welcome Kenley Collins to Premier Listings," said Jordana Tobel, CEO of Premier Listings. "Her diverse background in fashion, entertainment, and real estate, combined with her deep connection to Florida's waterfront lifestyle, makes her an invaluable asset to our team. We're excited to support Kenley in her real estate endeavors."
Collins, a licensed Realtor with a strong affinity for waterfront properties, expressed her enthusiasm about joining Premier Listings: "Premier Listings has a strong connection to the waterfront lifestyle, which thoroughly resonates with me. I got my first boat at the age of eight and would navigate through Bay Colony and other magnificent neighborhoods, admiring the beautiful homes and getting to know the waterways intimately."
In addition to her real estate endeavors, Collins is currently working on a new reality TV show called "Homes To Die For," which focuses on the unique challenges and opportunities in marketing estate properties. This project aligns perfectly with Premier Listings' commitment to innovation in the real estate industry.
"I strongly feel like we can create an entertaining show that's also educational, focusing on what happens to these big beautiful homes that haven't been on the market for fifty years or so, and everything that occurs when the owner passes on," Collins explained.
With her extensive experience in fashion, reality TV, and now real estate, Kenley Collins is poised to bring a fresh perspective to Premier Listings and the South Florida luxury property market.
For more information about Kenley Collins and her real estate services, please contact kenleycollins@gmail.com.
About Premier Listings:
Premier Listings is a boutique real estate brokerage with locations in downtown Delray and Wilton Manors, Florida. Known for its innovative approach and commitment to agent success, combining cutting-edge technology with personalized support to help its agents thrive in the competitive real estate market.
Premier Listings agents have access to cutting-edge tools and resources, including:
- AI-powered systems for efficient lead management
- Robust, fully automated CRM
- Comprehensive online learning platforms
- Advanced digital marketing solutions
For more information about taking your business to the next level, go to joinpremierlistings.com
For a free home evaluation, or to begin your home search please go to premierlistings.com
Contact
Jordana Tobel
844-521-7653
premierlistings.com
dezirae@premierlistings.com
