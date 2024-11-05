Future Horizons Releases "the Hidden Curriculum One-a-Day Calendar: 365 Tips for Understanding Unstated Rules in Social Situations," by Dr. Brenda Smith Myles
Dr. Brenda Smith Myles, formerly a professor in the Department of Special Education at the University of Kansas, has received the Autism Society of America’s Outstanding Professional Award, the Princeton Fellowship Award, and numerous other honors. She served as the editor of "Intervention in School and Clinic" and has been on several editorial boards. Dr. Myles has delivered over 3,000 presentations worldwide and authored more than 300 articles and books on autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
Arlington, TX, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Based on the best-selling book "The Hidden Curriculum: Practical Solutions for Understanding Unstated Rules in Social Situations," Future Horizons introduces "The Hidden Curriculum Reusable One-A-Day Calendar." Designed to sit on a desk or table, this unique calendar includes a Hidden Curriculum tip for each day of the year.
Perfect for home and school, the carefully chosen items are sure to spark conversation and learning of those subtle social nuances that can make or break relationships, job situations, classroom behavior and more. What’s more, it’s perpetual - a sustainable way to help autistics and others get the social skill they need to thrive.
Here are few of the tips:
- Do not share hurtful information about someone unless it will be helpful in some way. For example, it is generally not helpful to tell a person they are overweight or unattractive. Share helpful information, such as telling someone quietly that they have their shirt buttoned wrong.
- Fair means that everyone gets what everyone needs. It does not mean that everyone gets the same thing. Equal is when everyone gets the same thing. Fair is when everyone gets what they need.
- Always be on time. It is rude to make others wait for you.
Perfect for home and school, the carefully chosen items are sure to spark conversation and learning of those subtle social nuances that can make or break relationships, job situations, classroom behavior and more. What’s more, it’s perpetual - a sustainable way to help autistics and others get the social skill they need to thrive.
Here are few of the tips:
- Do not share hurtful information about someone unless it will be helpful in some way. For example, it is generally not helpful to tell a person they are overweight or unattractive. Share helpful information, such as telling someone quietly that they have their shirt buttoned wrong.
- Fair means that everyone gets what everyone needs. It does not mean that everyone gets the same thing. Equal is when everyone gets the same thing. Fair is when everyone gets what they need.
- Always be on time. It is rude to make others wait for you.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories