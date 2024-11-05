Future Horizons Releases "the Hidden Curriculum One-a-Day Calendar: 365 Tips for Understanding Unstated Rules in Social Situations," by Dr. Brenda Smith Myles

Dr. Brenda Smith Myles, formerly a professor in the Department of Special Education at the University of Kansas, has received the Autism Society of America’s Outstanding Professional Award, the Princeton Fellowship Award, and numerous other honors. She served as the editor of "Intervention in School and Clinic" and has been on several editorial boards. Dr. Myles has delivered over 3,000 presentations worldwide and authored more than 300 articles and books on autism spectrum disorder (ASD).