Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Highlighting Abracon AOTA Series of Molded Inductors
Future Electronics is featuring the Abracon AOTA Series of Molded Inductors in a recently-launched digital campaign.
Pointe Claire,Quebec, Canada, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Abracon's innovative AOTA series of molded inductors in a recently-launched digital campaign. This campaign will showcase the advanced capabilities and significant benefits of Abracon's latest product line, aimed at supporting the ever-evolving demands of the electronics industry.
The Abracon AOTA series represents a significant advancement in inductor technology. These mini-molded inductors offer all the proven benefits of Abracon's larger molded inductors, including superior electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, high power density, and low core losses, all while maintaining a compact footprint. This combination ensures that engineers can achieve enhanced signal integrity, space efficiency, and energy efficiency in their electronic circuit designs.
To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/abracon-aota-series-mini-molded-inductors.
For more information about Future Electronics and its office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
The Abracon AOTA series represents a significant advancement in inductor technology. These mini-molded inductors offer all the proven benefits of Abracon's larger molded inductors, including superior electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, high power density, and low core losses, all while maintaining a compact footprint. This combination ensures that engineers can achieve enhanced signal integrity, space efficiency, and energy efficiency in their electronic circuit designs.
To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/abracon-aota-series-mini-molded-inductors.
For more information about Future Electronics and its office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Contact
Future ElectronicsContact
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com/
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, H9R 5C7
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com/
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, H9R 5C7
Categories