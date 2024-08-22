Most Powerful Lineup of Women Leaders
PINK's Global 20th Anniversary Fall Women's Empowerment Event. Tuesday, October 22, 2024 from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Woodruff Arts Center.
Atlanta, GA, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Some of America’s highest-ranking women business leaders will gather to talk about what it takes to succeed, and what life is like in the workplace today versus 20 years ago. That’s when PINK launched as the only national magazine featuring career women. This year PINK, aka Little Pink Book, commemorates two decades of empowering women via professional development, online content and events. “When we launched in 2004, few women held top jobs,” recalls PINK Founder and CEO Cynthia Good, adding, “And women did not wear pink to work.” A lot has changed. “Back in the day, we received letters from women execs uncomfortable with calling a women’s business publication PINK. One wrote, ‘I reserve the color pink for the lining of my navy-blue suit.’” PINK has moved the needle to help women advance while retaining their authenticity.
This year’s milestone event features a who’s who list of powerful women including The Home Depot’s Chief Marketing Officer Molly Battin; The Coca-Cola Company’s Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel Monica Howard Douglas; IBM’s SVP of Transformation and Operations, Joanne Wright; Delta Air Lines Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Social Impact Officer Keyra Lynn Johnson; Cox Enterprises Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer Karen Bennett; Mercedes-Benz USA Chief Marketing Officer Melody Lee; Inspire Brands Chief People Officer Natalie Rothman; Southern Company Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Sloane Drake; Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Melissa McGhie Proctor; and Cisco’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Gloria Goins.
The world has come a long way, from 1.6% of Fortune 500 companies led by women in 2004, to 10.6% last year. “However, this means nearly 90% of top jobs are still held by men, reinforcing the importance of working toward continued, expedited change,” adds Cynthia.
For the first time in PINK’s 20 years of featuring women leaders, two speaker panels will be offered during this half-day event billed as PINK’s Global 20th Anniversary Fall Women’s Empowerment Event. Both panel discussions will be livestreamed to reach more women globally. At an event during the pandemic, featuring UPS CEO Carol Tomé, the PINK conference reached 3,800 women around the world. This year tickets are $15 for livestream access to both speaker panels, watchable anywhere in the world where there is internet; $140 for the morning speaker panel; $170 for the afternoon lunch panel; and $290 for the full half-day which includes free group coaching available based on first come first served.
This event is made possible thanks to generous support from these companies: Gold Sponsor Southern Company; Sliver Sponsors The Home Depot, Cox Enterprises; and Bronze Sponsors The Coca-Cola Company, Woodruff Arts Center, Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles, and Deloitte.
The event, which has limited seating for in-person attendance, is geared for ambitious women and male advocates interested in building key connections and learning how to skyrocket their careers. Attendees will walk away with hands-on things they can do to achieve career and life goals and the inspiration to do it, along with the opportunity to meet these extraordinary leaders in person and learn their tried-and-true success secrets. Also, meet top coaches, enjoy coffee and morning lite bites at the 9-10:15am speaker panel followed by networking, then lunch and an afternoon speaker program from 12-1:30pm. Attendees will enjoy exhibitors including Jewels With a Purpose, Genuist Beauty, Range Boutique, Ade by Femi designs, Blo Blow Dry Bar Ponce and PINK CEO Cynthia Good will be signing her new collection of poems, In The Thaw of Day. A giveaway supporting women in the arts will benefit the Woodruff Arts Center, home to the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art, serving and enriching the lives of more than one million people annually.
This year’s milestone event features a who’s who list of powerful women including The Home Depot’s Chief Marketing Officer Molly Battin; The Coca-Cola Company’s Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel Monica Howard Douglas; IBM’s SVP of Transformation and Operations, Joanne Wright; Delta Air Lines Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Social Impact Officer Keyra Lynn Johnson; Cox Enterprises Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer Karen Bennett; Mercedes-Benz USA Chief Marketing Officer Melody Lee; Inspire Brands Chief People Officer Natalie Rothman; Southern Company Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Sloane Drake; Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Melissa McGhie Proctor; and Cisco’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Gloria Goins.
The world has come a long way, from 1.6% of Fortune 500 companies led by women in 2004, to 10.6% last year. “However, this means nearly 90% of top jobs are still held by men, reinforcing the importance of working toward continued, expedited change,” adds Cynthia.
For the first time in PINK’s 20 years of featuring women leaders, two speaker panels will be offered during this half-day event billed as PINK’s Global 20th Anniversary Fall Women’s Empowerment Event. Both panel discussions will be livestreamed to reach more women globally. At an event during the pandemic, featuring UPS CEO Carol Tomé, the PINK conference reached 3,800 women around the world. This year tickets are $15 for livestream access to both speaker panels, watchable anywhere in the world where there is internet; $140 for the morning speaker panel; $170 for the afternoon lunch panel; and $290 for the full half-day which includes free group coaching available based on first come first served.
This event is made possible thanks to generous support from these companies: Gold Sponsor Southern Company; Sliver Sponsors The Home Depot, Cox Enterprises; and Bronze Sponsors The Coca-Cola Company, Woodruff Arts Center, Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles, and Deloitte.
The event, which has limited seating for in-person attendance, is geared for ambitious women and male advocates interested in building key connections and learning how to skyrocket their careers. Attendees will walk away with hands-on things they can do to achieve career and life goals and the inspiration to do it, along with the opportunity to meet these extraordinary leaders in person and learn their tried-and-true success secrets. Also, meet top coaches, enjoy coffee and morning lite bites at the 9-10:15am speaker panel followed by networking, then lunch and an afternoon speaker program from 12-1:30pm. Attendees will enjoy exhibitors including Jewels With a Purpose, Genuist Beauty, Range Boutique, Ade by Femi designs, Blo Blow Dry Bar Ponce and PINK CEO Cynthia Good will be signing her new collection of poems, In The Thaw of Day. A giveaway supporting women in the arts will benefit the Woodruff Arts Center, home to the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art, serving and enriching the lives of more than one million people annually.
Contact
PINKContact
Cynthia Good
404-538-0487
https://littlepinkbook.com/
Cynthia Good
404-538-0487
https://littlepinkbook.com/
Categories