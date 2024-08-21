Kristin Lee’s Song “Party of 6” from the HeartBound Album Featured in Promo Only Hits HD Compilation
Kristin Lee's song "Party of 6," from her debut album HeartBound, has been featured in Promo Only's Hits HD compilation. This upbeat track, filled with heavy drums and funky guitar riffs, captures the joy of living life to the fullest with friends. Written during a season of reflection, it highlights Kristin's commitment to embracing life with no regrets. "Party of 6" is now reaching DJs and industry professionals nationwide.
Orlando, FL, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rising music artist Kristin Lee is thrilled to announce that her song "Party of 6," from her debut album HeartBound, has been featured in the prestigious Promo Only Hits HD compilation, released on July 8, 2024. This achievement offers Kristin Lee a platform to reach a wider audience of industry professionals and DJs across the country.
“Party of 6” is a catchy, upbeat track featuring heavy drums and funky guitar riffs that instantly make you want to smile and get together with friends. Its inclusion in the Hits HD compilation not only highlights its potential to resonate with audiences but also places it alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry.
The Story Behind "Party of 6"
"Party of 6" was written by Kristin Lee on a plane headed to Midwest DJs Live, during a season of life where she wanted to live life to the fullest with her core group of friends. The song captures the joy and camaraderie that comes from those special moments spent with the people who truly matter.
One of Kristin’s favorite lines in the second verse, “We just hope we make it back alright from a wild night,” was inspired by a late-night adventure at a Garth Brooks concert when her dad had to come pick them up from the stadium because no Ubers were available. Another spark of inspiration came from sitting at a wine bar after the conference, where she and her friends drank the bar out of rosé—a moment of carefree fun that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of "Party of 6."
The bridge—"I dance, I drink, I don’t care what you think. Jesus loves me, this I know, if you don’t know" reflects Kristin’s response to the judgment she faced from some friends or colleagues about the life she was choosing to live. It underscores her belief that at the end of the day, there’s only one who can judge her, and that’s Jesus. The bridge embodies her commitment to living life with no regrets and no worries, embracing the freedom to be herself.
