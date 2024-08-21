Kristin Lee’s Song “Party of 6” from the HeartBound Album Featured in Promo Only Hits HD Compilation

Kristin Lee's song "Party of 6," from her debut album HeartBound, has been featured in Promo Only's Hits HD compilation. This upbeat track, filled with heavy drums and funky guitar riffs, captures the joy of living life to the fullest with friends. Written during a season of reflection, it highlights Kristin's commitment to embracing life with no regrets. "Party of 6" is now reaching DJs and industry professionals nationwide.