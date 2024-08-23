Author Kerry Lee’s New Book, "Book of Songs," is a One-of-a-Kind Collection of Original and Uplifting Spiritual Songs for Readers to Celebrate Their Faith
Recent release “Book of Songs” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kerry Lee is a stirring collection of faith-affirming songs that all readers can use for celebrating and praising Jesus Christ in their lives.
Birmingham, AL, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kerry Lee, who attended Providence Christian Ministry in Birmingham, Alabama, has completed his new book, “Book of Songs”: a collection of inspirational songs that center God and bring joy to readers.
Author Kerry Lee is a devoted father and husband who graduated from Phillips High, in the city of Birmingham. He is a security guard who has been stationed at ABC Coke in Tarrant City, Alabama from 2019 up to now.
Brother Lee came up in church, singing by his mother Mrs. Mary L. Davis’s side. As a man now, he writes songs that come into his heart. He continues writing songs with the help of a coworker, Clyde Walton, who guides him.
Lee’s work features songs including, “Let the Trumpet Blow,” “You Can’t Stop the Rain,” “Jesus Is What Makes It Right,” “Unbreakable Love (God, Do What You Do),” “Your Grace Is Sufficient,” “You Got My Water Running,” “Standing at the Crossroads (My Safety Is in Jesus Christ),” “I Know the Fixer,” “I’ve Seen Him with My Own Eyes,” and many more.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kerry Lee’s delightful songs leave readers feeling connected to God and motivated to spread His word throughout the world.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase “Book of Songs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Kerry Lee is a devoted father and husband who graduated from Phillips High, in the city of Birmingham. He is a security guard who has been stationed at ABC Coke in Tarrant City, Alabama from 2019 up to now.
Brother Lee came up in church, singing by his mother Mrs. Mary L. Davis’s side. As a man now, he writes songs that come into his heart. He continues writing songs with the help of a coworker, Clyde Walton, who guides him.
Lee’s work features songs including, “Let the Trumpet Blow,” “You Can’t Stop the Rain,” “Jesus Is What Makes It Right,” “Unbreakable Love (God, Do What You Do),” “Your Grace Is Sufficient,” “You Got My Water Running,” “Standing at the Crossroads (My Safety Is in Jesus Christ),” “I Know the Fixer,” “I’ve Seen Him with My Own Eyes,” and many more.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kerry Lee’s delightful songs leave readers feeling connected to God and motivated to spread His word throughout the world.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase “Book of Songs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories