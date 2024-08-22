Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Sell 63K NRSF Self Storage Facility on Vero Beach Airport Ground Lease
Jacksonville, FL, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Josh Koerner and Frost Weaver, of Coastal Storage Group, previously Weaver Realty Group, are pleased to announce the sale of Aero Treasure Coast Storage located at 3000 Aviation Blvd. & 2625 Flight Safety Dr. in Vero Beach, FL. This well-established, 4.68-acre self-storage facility includes two locations totaling 63,325 RSF of mixed climate-controlled and drive-up self-storage units on a Vero Beach Regional Airport Ground Lease. Coastal Storage Group was honored to represent the Seller in this transaction and was able to deliver an exceptional price despite a very challenging market.
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the South Georgia territory. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
