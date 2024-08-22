As You Wish Publishing Introduces Comprehensive Children's Book Publishing Package
As You Wish Publishing now offers an easy, guided path for authors to professionally self-publish children’s books with custom design, formatting, copyediting, and full ownership while retaining 100% royalties and copyright.
Phoenix, AZ, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As You Wish Publishing, a trusted provider of self-publishing services, is proud to announce a specialized Children’s Book Publishing Package. Tailored for authors looking to bring their stories to life with ease, this package offers a streamlined path from manuscript submission to publication under the reputable As You Wish Publishing imprint.
“Our new Children’s Book Publishing Package is designed to make the process simple and accessible,” said Kyra Schaefer, CEO of As You Wish Publishing. “We understand the unique challenges of writing children’s books and provide a seamless experience from start to finish.”
Key Features:
Easy Publishing Process: Effortlessly self-publish under a genuine publisher’s imprint.
Simple Submission Requirements: Submit manuscripts in Microsoft Word along with the purchase form.
Formatting Assistance: The company handles all formatting based on the submitted story.
Comprehensive Package Benefits: Includes custom cover design, internal formatting, ISBN, complimentary book copy, and Amazon upload for both Kindle and paperback.
Professional Publishing with Full Author Control: Authors retain 100% royalties, full copyright ownership, and the option to order wholesale copies via KDP.
Illustration and Content Specifications: Supports up to 24 illustrated pages, five characters, and 800 words.
Email Support and Copyediting Included: Copyediting and ongoing email support are part of the package.
This comprehensive package provides a hassle-free solution for authors seeking a professional-quality children’s book without the stress of managing the entire process alone. As You Wish Publishing ensures authors feel supported as they bring their stories to life for young readers.
For more details, visit asyouwishpublishing.com.
About As You Wish Publishing
As You Wish Publishing is a full-service company committed to high-quality self-publishing. Focused on empowering authors, it offers services that make the publishing process smooth and rewarding, from concept to distribution.
Kyra Schaefer
602-849-4500
https://www.asyouwishpublishing.com
