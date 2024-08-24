AudFree Netflix Video Downloader Changes Video Viewing
Los Angeles, CA, August 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AudFree Software, a leading innovative multimedia tools producer, is excited to announce the official launch of its Netflix Video Downloader.
AudFree Netflix Video Downloader is a multifunctional downloader for Windows and Mac. This innovative tool is designed to provide users with seamless access to their favorite Netflix content offline. It can download movies, TV shows, documentaries and the rest in up to 1080p. Moreover, AudFree Netflix Video Downloader provides MP4 and MKV output video format which ensures compatibility across a wide range of devices. Other features include 5X download speed, retention of multilingual audio tracks and subtitles, and an intuitive user interface.
"Although Netflix already has a large number of users, we suspect that it has further room to grow in the future. Therefore, the launch of the AudFree Netflix Video Downloader is a smart move," said Tina Swift, Product Manager of AudFree Software. "Before this, our team of employees have put a lot of effort into this software. We have great confidence in the development of the AudFree Netflix Video Converter."
Key Features of AudFree Netflix Video Downloader
1. Professional Netflix video downloader and converter for Windows and Mac
2. Download Netflix to MP4 and MKV for free offline watching
3. Save Netflix content in up to 1080p HD
4. Retain original audio tracks and subtitles in various languages
5. Independently download audio and subtitles from Netflix videos
6. Ensure quick downloads (5X) without compromising on quality
7. Help transfer downloaded editable Netflix files to several devices
8. Preserve original 5.1 Dolby Atmos and AD audio effects
9. Comfortable interface and simple operation steps
10. Free technical support and upgrades
11. 100% safe to use and 30-day refund guarantee
12. Timely 24-hour customer service
Price and Availability
AudFree Netflix Video Downloader is compatible with both Windows and Mac systems, including Windows 7 to Windows 11 (32-bit and 64-bit), and Mac OS 10.8 to the latest. With the free trial version of this best Netflix Video Downloader, users can download the first 3 minutes of each video. To get full functions, users can pay for its full version. The price of it includes $19.95/month, $49.95/year and $89.95/lifetime.
Note: Now, you can get 60% off all licenses of AudFree Netflix Video Downloader, starting at $7.95. This offer will last till September 16, 2024.
About AudFree Software
AudFree Software is a leading software company dedicated to enhancing digital entertainment experiences with innovative solutions. Products of it are only music converters and audio capture before. Now, it is moving into video downloaders.
Press Contact
Please contact their technical support (Email: support@audfree.com) if you have any questions. Their customer service will serve you as soon as possible.
Original Source: https://www.audfree.com/software-releases/audfree-netflix-video-downloader-launched-officially.html
Contact
Ivan Scott
86-0755-23228786
https://www.audfree.com
