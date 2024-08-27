Author Stella Russomanno’s New Book "Not a Cloud in the Sky" is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who Finds a New Calling After Realizing He is Unable to Fulfill His Dream
Recent release “Not a Cloud in the Sky” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Stella Russomanno tells the compelling story of Luca, a young boy who sets out on a journey of self-discovery after learning he won’t be able to achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot. Through Luca’s emotional upheavals and triumphs, Russomanno reveals the transformative power of embracing new paths in life.
Anaheim, CA, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stella Russomanno, a widow as well as a loving mother and grandmother who has taught for twenty-five years at Woodbury Elementary in Garden Grove, California, has completed her new book, “Not a Cloud in the Sky”: a touching narrative that explores the resilience of the human spirit in the face of disappointment that follows Luca, a young boy who is forced to accept his limitations and find a new calling.
“His cries of despair were painful to hear,” writes Russomanno. “‘I cannot accept being a failure!’ Luca yells at his parents when he discovers his lifelong dream of being a US fighter pilot is stripped from him. Luca is left devastated and full of self-doubt. He is surrounded by dark clouds and turbulence until he learns a life lesson: ‘Our inner compass may steer us down a different path for us to seize unplanned opportunities.’ What is to become of Luca? Find out in this moving story about a boy who discovers that sometimes, the dreams that come true are the dreams we never had.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Stella Russomanno’s engaging story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the redemptive power of embracing life’s unexpected twists and turns. Using her lifelong passion for writing as well as her experiences as a teacher, Russomanno weaves a heartfelt story she hopes will inspire readers to have faith in the face of adversity and reminds them that true fulfillment often lies beyond the boundaries of their original aspirations.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase "Not a Cloud in the Sky" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
