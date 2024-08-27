Author Stella Russomanno’s New Book "Not a Cloud in the Sky" is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who Finds a New Calling After Realizing He is Unable to Fulfill His Dream

Recent release “Not a Cloud in the Sky” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Stella Russomanno tells the compelling story of Luca, a young boy who sets out on a journey of self-discovery after learning he won’t be able to achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot. Through Luca’s emotional upheavals and triumphs, Russomanno reveals the transformative power of embracing new paths in life.