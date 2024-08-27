Author Dr. Carin Croker’s New Book, "Psychopaths: Who Are These People?" is a Comprehensive Guide to Recognizing and Understanding Psychopathic Behaviors
Recent release “Psychopaths: Who Are These People?” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Carin Croker is an examination of the red flags that indicate the presence of a psychopath, exploring the severe impacts these individuals can have on their victims. Dr. Croker’s research reveals how psychopaths can wreak havoc in various settings, contributing to intense conflict and lasting trauma.
Cudahy, WI, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Carin Croker, a registered nurse with a doctorate in leadership and management, has completed her new book, “Psychopaths: Who Are These People?”: an insightful and timely work that delves into the complex world of psychopathy, offering readers an essential guide to identifying and understanding the signs and effects of psychopathic behavior.
After beginning her career as a floor nurse in rehabilitation, author Dr. Carin Croker spent over eighteen years in CEO/president/administrator positions in home health, hospice, palliative care, and long-term acute care hospitals. Carin has experience teaching at universities, community colleges, and technical institutions in healthcare and business. Her interest in corporate and community-dwelling psychopaths emerged over fifteen years while working under psychopaths and having her personal experiences, including many friends, coworkers, and other individuals exposed to psychopaths who experienced devastating emotional, psychological, and physical harm from exposure to psychopaths. Currently, Dr. Croker lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with her rescue goldendoodle, Ozzy.
“Psychopaths exhibit specific red flags, including deceptiveness, pathological lying, deceitfulness, unpredictability, aggressive behaviors, and the inability to accept responsibility for their actions. Psychopaths exact devastating emotional, psychological, and physical tolls on their victims. Psychopaths, whether in the workplace or personal relationships, contribute to intense conflict within families, friends, children, and coworkers. Many survivors of psychopathic relationships experience physical ailments like fibromyalgia, headaches, cardiac issues, adrenal gland insufficiency, cancer, and changes in their hippocampus with extended exposure to psychopath abuse,” writes Dr. Croker.
“Survivors of psychopathic relationships can advocate for themselves by being knowledgeable about signs of psychopathic behaviors and understanding the control the psychopath is trying to gain over them. Victims of psychopaths should trust their instincts, and if there is an uneasy feeling about an individual, be cautious or, better yet, run!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dr. Carin Croker’s thought-provoking work sheds light on the profound consequences of psychopathic relationships, emphasizing that, by recognizing the signs of psychopathic behavior, individuals can better protect themselves from their lasting impact. Drawing upon years of research and personal observations, “Psychopaths: Who Are These People?” will empower readers with the knowledge they need to navigate and confront psychopathic behaviors, encouraging them to trust in their instincts and exercising caution when encountering individuals who exhibit unsettling patterns.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase "Psychopaths: Who Are These People?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
