Author Dr. Carin Croker’s New Book, "Psychopaths: Who Are These People?" is a Comprehensive Guide to Recognizing and Understanding Psychopathic Behaviors

Recent release “Psychopaths: Who Are These People?” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Carin Croker is an examination of the red flags that indicate the presence of a psychopath, exploring the severe impacts these individuals can have on their victims. Dr. Croker’s research reveals how psychopaths can wreak havoc in various settings, contributing to intense conflict and lasting trauma.