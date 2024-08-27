Rev. James Solomon’s Newly Released "Deliverance of the Firstborn and First Sons" is a Revealing Spiritual Analysis
“Deliverance of the Firstborn and First Sons” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. James Solomon is a comprehensive exploration of the challenges faced by firstborns and first sons, highlighting the scriptural basis for their struggles and offering redemptive solutions through faith and prayer.
Lawrenceville, GA, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Deliverance of the Firstborn and First Sons,” a revealing spiritual analysis of the trials and redemption of firstborns and first sons, is the creation of published author, Rev. James Solomon.
Rev. Solomon shares, “In the Bible, we find out that Adam was the firstborn of God, in a manner of speaking. However, Adam was driven out of God’s presence, care, provision, and protection, and unfortunately, so are most firstborns, especially first sons. Cain, Adam’s firstborn, was also driven out and became a wanderer. Canaan, the firstborn of Ham, Noah’s son, was cursed, and so was Reuben, the firstborn of Jacob. And the list goes on and on.
“Moving on to our present day and age, we see a pattern of total disappointment among the firstborns or first sons in the family. They tend to be worthless, unstable, wayward, incapable of holding down a job or trade, and end up being failures in life. They can’t concentrate on anything that will lead to a bright future and are often wandering or roaming from place to place.
“The first son is usually the physical and spiritual inheritor of his father’s legacy whether good or bad, blessings or curses, riches or poverty, etc. As a result, the firstborns and especially the first sons require special favor from God to prosper in life. God in His infinite mercies provided a way of escape for all firstborns and first sons, and that is redemption in Jesus Christ!
“Deliverance of the Firstborn and First Sons is an in-depth study of firstborns and first sons. It extensively explores the general and scriptural overview as well as the hope of redemption for the firstborn and first sons. There are also prayer points to be used as a guide in the prayers of deliverance. This book is a must for all firstborns and first sons as well as believers, as it offers vital information on this topic that we need to know.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. James Solomon’s new book provides a deep dive into the spiritual and practical aspects of overcoming challenges faced by firstborns, offering essential guidance and hope through biblical principles and prayer.
Consumers can purchase “Deliverance of the Firstborn and First Sons” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Deliverance of the Firstborn and First Sons,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
