Rev. James Solomon’s Newly Released "Cancelling Satanic Resolutions" is a Powerful Spiritual Guide
“Cancelling Satanic Resolutions” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. James Solomon is a compelling exploration of spiritual warfare, providing believers with insights and strategies to recognize and overcome the enemy's tactics through divine intervention.
Lawrenceville, GA, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Cancelling Satanic Resolutions,” a revealing guide to identifying and overcoming the devil’s tactics, is the creation of published author, Rev. James Solomon.
Rev. Solomon shares, “The devil is constantly at war with believers, and so every believer has the responsibility of finding out the diverse methods of his attacks so that we can defeat the enemy every step of the way.
“Many Christians are ignorant of satanic devices, like Simon Peter was until Jesus told him that Satan had a completely different resolution for him. Just as we prepare our resolutions at the beginning of every year, Satan also writes negative resolutions against every believer.
“In this book, we will see a few characters of the Bible who, knowingly or unknowingly to them, were manipulated by the devil to achieve satanic resolutions and how they overcame with God’s divine intervention. Satanic manipulations and resolutions are exposed, and the right steps to defeat them are explained in this book.
“In summary, this book tackles another aspect of spiritual warfare and how to win the victory. Every Christian irrespective of church denomination is advised to get a copy of this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. James Solomon’s new book provides essential insights into spiritual warfare, offering practical strategies for identifying and countering satanic attacks.
Consumers can purchase “Cancelling Satanic Resolutions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cancelling Satanic Resolutions,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rev. Solomon shares, “The devil is constantly at war with believers, and so every believer has the responsibility of finding out the diverse methods of his attacks so that we can defeat the enemy every step of the way.
“Many Christians are ignorant of satanic devices, like Simon Peter was until Jesus told him that Satan had a completely different resolution for him. Just as we prepare our resolutions at the beginning of every year, Satan also writes negative resolutions against every believer.
“In this book, we will see a few characters of the Bible who, knowingly or unknowingly to them, were manipulated by the devil to achieve satanic resolutions and how they overcame with God’s divine intervention. Satanic manipulations and resolutions are exposed, and the right steps to defeat them are explained in this book.
“In summary, this book tackles another aspect of spiritual warfare and how to win the victory. Every Christian irrespective of church denomination is advised to get a copy of this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. James Solomon’s new book provides essential insights into spiritual warfare, offering practical strategies for identifying and countering satanic attacks.
Consumers can purchase “Cancelling Satanic Resolutions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cancelling Satanic Resolutions,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories