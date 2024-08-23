Registration is Open for the Ohio State University’s Fall 2024 Corrosion Short Course
The OSU Fall 2024 course will be offered online with recorded video lectures and lab demonstrations
Philadelphia, PA, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Ohio State University has announced the Fall 2024 Corrosion Short Course will be held October 14 – November 15, 2024. The course, entitled Corrosion: Fundamentals and Experimental Methods, will be offered online with recorded video lectures and lab demonstrations. Online delivery of this short course makes it suitable for anyone, anywhere, and at any time. Gamry Instruments will be sponsoring the course again this year.
The course will cover the fundamentals of corrosion and various electrochemical techniques. Lectures and laboratories are used to illustrate how electrochemical techniques are applied, when they should be used, and how the various techniques can be integrated to solve complex problems. The instructors for the course include Gerald S. Frankel, Professor of Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering and Director of the Fontana Corrosion Center at The Ohio State University, Jennifer Locke Assistant Professor at OSU and Rudy Bucheit Dean of the University of Kentucky College of Engineering.
Registration for the course is available online at The Ohio State University, College of Engineering, Professional and Distance Education Programs web site. Here you will also find the complete Course Description, topics to be included, short Bios on the instructors and What Students Are Saying.
About Gamry Instruments
Gamry is pleased to be sponsoring and supporting The Ohio State University’s Fall Corrosion Course again this year. Since their inception 35 years ago, Gamry’s goal has been innovative designs and superior support of their electrochemical instruments.
Categories