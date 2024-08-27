Rev. James Solomon’s Newly Released "The Danger and Power of Hidden Curses" is a Revelatory Exploration of Spiritual Warfare and Deliverance
“The Danger and Power of Hidden Curses” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. James Solomon is a profound examination of the concept of curses, particularly those that are hidden and impact multiple generations. The book offers spiritual, prophetic, and practical insights into recognizing, understanding, and overcoming these curses to achieve deliverance and victory in one's life.
Lawrenceville, GA, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Danger and Power of Hidden Curses,” a comprehensive study on the nature of curses, with a special focus on hidden curses that affect individuals across generations, is the creation of published author, Rev. James Solomon.
Rev. Solomon shares, “'My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…' (Hosea 4:6).
“A lot of times, there are certain predicaments or situations that occur in one’s life that cannot be explained. What makes the situation worse is that this issue is not peculiar to that one person; it has been ongoing from one generation to another.
“Many times, believers find themselves caught in a cycle of unexplainable predicaments and tend to take it for granted, believing that it is normal. And because they are not knowledgeable about the subject of curses, these predicaments go on, making life a living hell for them.
“This book is an in-depth study on the subject of 'curses' with emphasis on 'hidden curses.' With a lot of spiritual and prophetic insights, as well as scriptural and practical references, this book reveals what curses are, the different types of curses, how curses operate in one’s life, and how a person can overcome and be totally delivered from any existing curse in his/her life.
“There are also prayers and scriptural declarations to reverse and cancel all curses. Dear brethren, if you have noticed any reoccurring pattern that leads to all kinds of vices in your life, then you must read this book, and the Almighty God will grant you complete victory and deliverance in Jesus’s name.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. James Solomon’s new book offers an essential resource for those seeking to understand and overcome spiritual obstacles rooted in generational curses.
Consumers can purchase “The Danger and Power of Hidden Curses” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Danger and Power of Hidden Curses,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
