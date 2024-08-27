Rev. James Solomon’s Newly Released "Demonic Manipulation in Dreams" is an Enlightening Guide to Understanding and Overcoming Spiritual Deception in Sleep

“Demonic Manipulation in Dreams” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. James Solomon is a profound exploration into the spiritual significance of dreams, focusing on how demonic forces can influence and manipulate one’s subconscious mind. The book outlines the sources of dreams and offers practical guidance for discerning and overcoming negative spiritual influences.