Rev. James Solomon’s Newly Released "Demonic Manipulation in Dreams" is an Enlightening Guide to Understanding and Overcoming Spiritual Deception in Sleep
“Demonic Manipulation in Dreams” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. James Solomon is a profound exploration into the spiritual significance of dreams, focusing on how demonic forces can influence and manipulate one’s subconscious mind. The book outlines the sources of dreams and offers practical guidance for discerning and overcoming negative spiritual influences.
Lawrenceville, GA, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Demonic Manipulation in Dreams,” a revealing study on the impact of dreams and how they can be influenced by spiritual forces, is the creation of published author, Rev. James Solomon.
Rev. Solomon shares, “This series of studies is a powerful message from the man of God, Rev. James Solomon. This teaching on dreams is not a common topic in the body of Christ, and even though the Bible has so much to say about dreams, the church of God does not see it as a subject that requires attention.
“The man of God lists and fully discusses three major sources of dreams:
i. dreams from God,
ii. dreams from Satan, and
iii. dreams from the human mind.
“He explains that those who complain of not dreaming may need special prayers as do those who dream but have difficulty in remembering their dreams because dreams are scriptural, and it is good to dream. A very important aspect that was dealt with in these teachings is how Satan affects our lives through dreams. Rev. James Solomon gives practical examples of some common dreams and further explains how destinies are changed through dreams.
“Find liberty from ungodly dreams and hear God speak to you through dreams that come from Him as you listen to the messages in this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. James Solomon’s new book provides essential guidance for understanding the spiritual dimensions of dreams and offers strategies for overcoming demonic manipulation.
Consumers can purchase “Demonic Manipulation in Dreams” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Demonic Manipulation in Dreams,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories