Sherri Roark Bowman’s Newly Released "Little Lamb" is a Heartwarming Tale of Adventure and Life Lessons for Children and Parents
“Little Lamb” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherri Roark Bowman is a charming children’s book that follows the adventures of Lucy, a playful lamb who learns valuable lessons about independence and safety.
Boise, ID, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Little Lamb”: a charming and educational read for young children. “Little Lamb” is the creation of published author, Sherri Roark Bowman, a dedicated wife, aunt, and retired special education teacher with a passion for travel.
Bowman shares, “Little Lamb is a story that comes from the heart of the author. It reveals the sweet story of a lamb named Lucy. Lucy is a fun and adventurous character who finds out what can happen when a little one goes off on their own. Lucy learns a very valuable lesson, touching the heart of a child and her parents.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherri Roark Bowman’s new book captures the innocence and lessons of childhood in a delightful narrative.
Consumers can purchase “Little Lamb” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Lamb,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bowman shares, “Little Lamb is a story that comes from the heart of the author. It reveals the sweet story of a lamb named Lucy. Lucy is a fun and adventurous character who finds out what can happen when a little one goes off on their own. Lucy learns a very valuable lesson, touching the heart of a child and her parents.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherri Roark Bowman’s new book captures the innocence and lessons of childhood in a delightful narrative.
Consumers can purchase “Little Lamb” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Lamb,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories