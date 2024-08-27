Martha Poland’s Newly Released “Take The Plunge: A Family’s First Steps to Homeschooling” is an Empowering Resource for Homeschoolers
“Take The Plunge: A Family’s First Steps to Homeschooling” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha Poland is a thorough and inspiring resource that offers practical advice, personal anecdotes, and valuable tools for families embarking on their homeschooling journey. This guide covers major themes such as curriculum selection, educational planning, and fostering a love of learning.
Kernersville, NC, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Take The Plunge: A Family’s First Steps to Homeschooling”: a comprehensive guide designed to support families transitioning to homeschooling. “Take The Plunge: A Family’s First Steps to Homeschooling” is the creation of published author, Martha Poland, who wears many hats on any given day, including wife, mom, business owner, homeschool teacher, and so forth. She’s an avid reader, lover, and encourager of people, and she considers herself a lifelong learner, which continuously fuels her passion for homeschooling her children. Through mentorship and leadership development programs, she loves to encourage others to pursue their God-given dreams, gifts, and talents as well.
Poland shares, “Links are within the book to added-value resources, including homeschool logo templates, report card templates, lesson plan templates, and much more!
“Are you one of many parents feeling a tremendous pull to embark on a homeschooling journey, free from the constraints of traditional schooling, yet nervous to 'take the plunge' into what feels like the great unknown? Unsure if you and your children have what it takes to be successful at in-home educating?
“'Take the Plunge: A Family’s First Steps to Homeschooling' is your essential guide to stepping into the world of homeschooling with confidence and enthusiasm! In this comprehensive and empowering resource, the author, Martha Poland, a seasoned homeschooling parent and advocate, shares her knowledge and personal experiences to help you make a peaceful transition into the world of homeschooling.
“Homeschooling isn’t just an alternative; it’s a vibrant, customized approach to learning that offers flexibility, individualization, and boundless opportunities for growth alongside your child. 'Take the Plunge: A Family’s First Steps to Homeschooling' will guide you through the initial steps of embarking on this journey, offering practical guidance on how to create an enriching and tailored learning experience for your child, regardless of their age.
“From understanding your state’s homeschooling laws and curricula selection to designing a personalized educational plan and managing time effectively, this book will provide step-by-step guidance for beginning your homeschooling journey. You’ll learn various teaching styles and tips for making the most out of every gained hour with your child to help ensure they flourish academically and personally.
“You’ll also learn tips for creating a space and developing objectives for your homeschool that will help ignite your child’s curiosity and passion for learning while fostering social connections and nurturing holistic development. Ultimately, you will feel more equipped with the tools, confidence, and support needed to embark on this educational journey, ensuring that you thrive as an educator while nurturing your child’s academic and personal growth.
“Now go ahead. Take the plunge!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Poland’s new book is a vital resource for any family considering homeschooling, offering practical advice and inspirational guidance.
Consumers can purchase “Take The Plunge: A Family’s First Steps to Homeschooling” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Take The Plunge: A Family’s First Steps to Homeschooling,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
