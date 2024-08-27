Martha Poland’s Newly Released “Take The Plunge: A Family’s First Steps to Homeschooling” is an Empowering Resource for Homeschoolers

“Take The Plunge: A Family’s First Steps to Homeschooling” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha Poland is a thorough and inspiring resource that offers practical advice, personal anecdotes, and valuable tools for families embarking on their homeschooling journey. This guide covers major themes such as curriculum selection, educational planning, and fostering a love of learning.