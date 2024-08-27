Author A. Rose’s New Book, "Arli Bothers the Birds," is a Delightful Tale That Follows the Adventures of an Excitable and Lovable Border Collie Named Arli

Recent release “Arli Bothers the Birds” from Newman Springs Publishing author A. Rose is a charming story that introduces readers to Arli, a spirited red merle border collie whose boundless enthusiasm for adventure brings both joy and unexpected challenges. As Arli explores the great outdoors, she discovers that not everyone shares her zest for life.