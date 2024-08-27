Author A. Rose’s New Book, "Arli Bothers the Birds," is a Delightful Tale That Follows the Adventures of an Excitable and Lovable Border Collie Named Arli
Recent release “Arli Bothers the Birds” from Newman Springs Publishing author A. Rose is a charming story that introduces readers to Arli, a spirited red merle border collie whose boundless enthusiasm for adventure brings both joy and unexpected challenges. As Arli explores the great outdoors, she discovers that not everyone shares her zest for life.
New York, NY, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A. Rose has completed her new book, “Arli Bothers the Birds”: a playful and adorable tale that centers around a border collie named Arli, a lovable red merle border collie who quickly discovers that not everyone shares her boundless exuberance and energy.
“Arli is a lovable red merle border collie who is cheerful and full of energy,” writes Rose. “As she goes on outdoor adventures, she quickly learns that not everyone appreciates her doglike enthusiasm and zest for life. ‘Arli Bothers the Birds’ is about the fun adventures of Arli and the discovery that not everyone likes dogs…and that is okay.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A. Rose’s riveting tale will captivate readers of all ages while encouraging them to embrace both their own passions and the diverse perspectives of those around them. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Rose’s book to life, “Arli Bothers the Birds” is an ideal read for families and educators looking to foster a sense of understanding and kindness in young minds.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Arli Bothers the Birds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Arli is a lovable red merle border collie who is cheerful and full of energy,” writes Rose. “As she goes on outdoor adventures, she quickly learns that not everyone appreciates her doglike enthusiasm and zest for life. ‘Arli Bothers the Birds’ is about the fun adventures of Arli and the discovery that not everyone likes dogs…and that is okay.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A. Rose’s riveting tale will captivate readers of all ages while encouraging them to embrace both their own passions and the diverse perspectives of those around them. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Rose’s book to life, “Arli Bothers the Birds” is an ideal read for families and educators looking to foster a sense of understanding and kindness in young minds.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Arli Bothers the Birds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories