Author Becky Roberts’s New Book, "Camp Skippy," is a Captivating Memoir That Chronicles the Life of the Author’s Father While Growing Up in Rural Maine During the 1920s
Recent release “Camp Skippy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Becky Roberts is a collection of diary entries that document the daily life of a seventeen-year-old boy in rural Maine in 1922, following him as he builds a cabin, tends crops, and navigates the joys and challenges of adolescence in a captivating narrative preserved exactly as written.
New York, NY, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Becky Roberts, a loving wife and mother as well as a retired nurse, has completed her new book, “Camp Skippy”: a poignant glimpse into rural Maine life in the early 20th century through the diary of a spirited seventeen-year-old boy, offering readers a nostalgic journey into a bygone era.
Raised on Mount Desert Island off the coast of Maine, author Becky Roberts returned to school after her children moved out to become a nurse. That career took her to Indian Health Service and Bush, Alaska, to care for the Yupik people. From Alaska, Becky transferred to New Mexico where she lived and worked on the Zuni and Acoma Indian reservations. Eventually, she retired and transcribed her father’s diary to be given to family and began to consider the possibility that others might be interested in the daily life of a seventeen-year-old boy living on a farm in rural Maine in 1922.
“In 1922, my father was living on the family farm located on a bluff overlooking a river,” writes Roberts. “He decided he wanted to build a camp to be used by himself, friends, and family. With an ax, hammer, and saw, he and his best friend built a cabin that has stood strong for more than a century and is still in use today. He tracked his progress building the cabin and his various daily pursuits in a little diary that is the basis for this book. The text is copied from his diary exactly as he recorded it, misspellings and colloquialisms included. This little book is a window into the rural Maine life of a seventeen-year-old boy in 1922. Walk with him as he goes about daily life catching skunks and woodchucks, planting crops, hoeing crops, cultivating the garden, going to school, watching Western movies, and woven through it all, building his camp.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Becky Roberts’s riveting tale invites readers to step back in time and experience the simple joys and hardships of rural Maine life in the early 20th century with a captivating narrative that celebrates the spirit of adventure, ingenuity, and the enduring bonds of family and community. Engaging and emotionally stirring, “Camp Skippy” serves as not only a tribute to the enduring legacy of the author’s father, but as a testament to the rich tapestry of rural life that continues to inspire and resonate with readers today.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Camp Skippy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Raised on Mount Desert Island off the coast of Maine, author Becky Roberts returned to school after her children moved out to become a nurse. That career took her to Indian Health Service and Bush, Alaska, to care for the Yupik people. From Alaska, Becky transferred to New Mexico where she lived and worked on the Zuni and Acoma Indian reservations. Eventually, she retired and transcribed her father’s diary to be given to family and began to consider the possibility that others might be interested in the daily life of a seventeen-year-old boy living on a farm in rural Maine in 1922.
“In 1922, my father was living on the family farm located on a bluff overlooking a river,” writes Roberts. “He decided he wanted to build a camp to be used by himself, friends, and family. With an ax, hammer, and saw, he and his best friend built a cabin that has stood strong for more than a century and is still in use today. He tracked his progress building the cabin and his various daily pursuits in a little diary that is the basis for this book. The text is copied from his diary exactly as he recorded it, misspellings and colloquialisms included. This little book is a window into the rural Maine life of a seventeen-year-old boy in 1922. Walk with him as he goes about daily life catching skunks and woodchucks, planting crops, hoeing crops, cultivating the garden, going to school, watching Western movies, and woven through it all, building his camp.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Becky Roberts’s riveting tale invites readers to step back in time and experience the simple joys and hardships of rural Maine life in the early 20th century with a captivating narrative that celebrates the spirit of adventure, ingenuity, and the enduring bonds of family and community. Engaging and emotionally stirring, “Camp Skippy” serves as not only a tribute to the enduring legacy of the author’s father, but as a testament to the rich tapestry of rural life that continues to inspire and resonate with readers today.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Camp Skippy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories