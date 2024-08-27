Authors Ben, Bron, & Pam Kimball’s New Book, "Hidden Stories of Jesus in Britain," is an Exploration of Ancient Evidence That Jesus Traveled to Celtic Britain as a Youth

Recent release “Hidden Stories of Jesus in Britain” from Covenant Books authors Ben, Bron, and Pam Kimball explores documented stories and evidence that Jesus traveled outside of Palestine during his life-time, and that many of his followers fled to Celtic Britain after his death. Ancient manuscripts and untold narratives reveal that there is much more to know about his life and the rise of Christianity than previously thought.