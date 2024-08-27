Authors Ben, Bron, & Pam Kimball’s New Book, "Hidden Stories of Jesus in Britain," is an Exploration of Ancient Evidence That Jesus Traveled to Celtic Britain as a Youth
Recent release “Hidden Stories of Jesus in Britain” from Covenant Books authors Ben, Bron, and Pam Kimball explores documented stories and evidence that Jesus traveled outside of Palestine during his life-time, and that many of his followers fled to Celtic Britain after his death. Ancient manuscripts and untold narratives reveal that there is much more to know about his life and the rise of Christianity than previously thought.
Lindsay, CA, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ben, Bron, and Pam Kimball, a mother-and-sons trio, have completed their new book, “Hidden Stories of Jesus in Britain”: a thought-provoking and groundbreaking work exploring the intriguing theory that ancient Britain was a repository of knowledge from an original, wide-spread religious order. These people anticipated a messiah, readily embraced Jesus, and played a crucial role in the early growth and dissemination of Christianity throughout the world.
“Jesus of Nazareth was the most influential person to ever walk the earth, so why do we have no record of him for nearly two decades of his short life? Or have we just not looked in the right places?” ask the Kimball trio.
“Narratives have long trickled out of the British Isles pointing to a significant connection with Jesus and with some of His most prominent disciples. Evidence reveals that Britain was not only the epicenter of an ancient global religion but became the first light of Christianity after the crucifixion.”
The authors continue, “These hidden stories out of Celtic Britain abound in heroism, sacrifice, and faith. The rise and ultimate fall of these noble people is a story for the ages. A battle for transparency continues today as this book reveals ancient manuscripts and other evidence that shed needed light on Britain and on the life of Jesus prior to His final ministry in Palestine.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ben, Bron, and Pam Kimball’s new book will take readers on a fascinating journey as they explore hidden stories of Jesus, and the rise and eventual decline of the early Christian church in Britain, shedding light on their profound impact on The Faith. Drawing on years of research and personal observations, “Hidden Stories of Jesus in Britain” promises to challenge existing historical paradigms and provide readers with a deeper understanding of Jesus and of the roots of
Christianity.
Readers can purchase “Hidden Stories of Jesus in Britain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Jesus of Nazareth was the most influential person to ever walk the earth, so why do we have no record of him for nearly two decades of his short life? Or have we just not looked in the right places?” ask the Kimball trio.
“Narratives have long trickled out of the British Isles pointing to a significant connection with Jesus and with some of His most prominent disciples. Evidence reveals that Britain was not only the epicenter of an ancient global religion but became the first light of Christianity after the crucifixion.”
The authors continue, “These hidden stories out of Celtic Britain abound in heroism, sacrifice, and faith. The rise and ultimate fall of these noble people is a story for the ages. A battle for transparency continues today as this book reveals ancient manuscripts and other evidence that shed needed light on Britain and on the life of Jesus prior to His final ministry in Palestine.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ben, Bron, and Pam Kimball’s new book will take readers on a fascinating journey as they explore hidden stories of Jesus, and the rise and eventual decline of the early Christian church in Britain, shedding light on their profound impact on The Faith. Drawing on years of research and personal observations, “Hidden Stories of Jesus in Britain” promises to challenge existing historical paradigms and provide readers with a deeper understanding of Jesus and of the roots of
Christianity.
Readers can purchase “Hidden Stories of Jesus in Britain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories