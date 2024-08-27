Author Sishman Rimpson’s New Book, "Defining Moments," is a Compelling Memoir That Explores How Pivotal Experiences Can Shape One’s Identities and Choices
Recent release “Defining Moments” from Covenant Books author Sishman Rimpson is a poignant and engaging autobiographical account that delves into the profound impacts of everyday occurrences on one’s life. Through personal reflections and stories, Rimpson challenges readers to embrace both struggles and triumphs as catalysts for personal growth and resilience.
Boerne, TX, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sishman Rimpson, a serial entrepreneur who runs a multimillion-dollar corporation, has completed his new book, “Defining Moments”: a journey of introspection and discovery that takes readers through a collection of personal anecdotes to examine the transformative power of everyday experiences that shape one’s identities and define one’s path forward.
Along with his wife, Britney, author Sishman Rimpson runs their businesses and is an active parent in the life of their ten children. The author graduated with a degree in business and is proud to be a blessing to his community by providing employment opportunities to hundreds of men and women in San Antonio, Texas. In his free time, Sishman’s passion is to mentor aspiring entrepreneurs, and in his spare time, he enjoys traveling with his family, playing golf, and relaxing at home with family and friends.
“‘Defining Moments’ are the everyday responses to the happenings in a person’s life that have defined who they are in the present,” writes Rimpson. “These moments have left a lasting impression that have shaped the way we think, our drive, or lack thereof. Defining moments summed up are our responses to life and the cards we’ve been dealt. Are we going to use these moments as excuses to lose, or as motivation to win!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sishman Rimpson’s new book will examine the nuanced interplay between circumstance and personal agency, helping readers to reframe setbacks as opportunities for growth and self-discovery. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “Defining Moments” promises to leave a lasting impression on readers from all walks of life, challenging them to always embrace life's defining and unexpected moments.
Readers can purchase “Defining Moments” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Along with his wife, Britney, author Sishman Rimpson runs their businesses and is an active parent in the life of their ten children. The author graduated with a degree in business and is proud to be a blessing to his community by providing employment opportunities to hundreds of men and women in San Antonio, Texas. In his free time, Sishman’s passion is to mentor aspiring entrepreneurs, and in his spare time, he enjoys traveling with his family, playing golf, and relaxing at home with family and friends.
“‘Defining Moments’ are the everyday responses to the happenings in a person’s life that have defined who they are in the present,” writes Rimpson. “These moments have left a lasting impression that have shaped the way we think, our drive, or lack thereof. Defining moments summed up are our responses to life and the cards we’ve been dealt. Are we going to use these moments as excuses to lose, or as motivation to win!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sishman Rimpson’s new book will examine the nuanced interplay between circumstance and personal agency, helping readers to reframe setbacks as opportunities for growth and self-discovery. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “Defining Moments” promises to leave a lasting impression on readers from all walks of life, challenging them to always embrace life's defining and unexpected moments.
Readers can purchase “Defining Moments” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories