Author Fred Beck’s New Book, "God's Person and Eternal Plan: Bible Stories for Believers Living in a Culture of Unbelief," Explores Scripture’s Insights and Revelations
Recent release “God's Person and Eternal Plan: Bible Stories for Believers Living in a Culture of Unbelief” from Covenant Books author Fred Beck is a profound exploration of selected Bible stories, revealing God's character and eternal plan amidst a culture of unbelief, guiding readers through transformative encounters with God's grace, truth, and redemptive power.
Amarillo, TX, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fred Beck, who holds a Master of Divinity from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary, has completed his new book, “God's Person and Eternal Plan: Bible Stories for Believers Living in a Culture of Unbelief”: a deep dive into the timeless truths found within Scripture that presents a profound journey into the depths of God's character and His eternal purposes.
After marrying his wife Linda in 1959 and following his graduation from Ball High School in Galveston, Texas, Fred pursued a BA in Bible and history from Howard Payne University and later a Master of Divinity from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary. He concurrently served as a part-time pastor before assuming leadership at First Baptist Church in Folsom, California, in 1967. In 1969, Fred and Linda began a transformative twenty-one-year mission in Indonesia with the International Mission Board, focusing on evangelism, church planting, and local leadership development. Transitioning to South Asia in 1990, they continued their missionary work across India and surrounding nations for twelve fulfilling years. Retiring to Amarillo, Texas, Fred remains active in volunteer ministry through their church.
“While reading the OT stories, readers will experience ‘mini revelations,’ as God interacts with different people, situations, and cultures,” writes Beck. “Thus, readers are prepared for God’s full revelation of Himself in Jesus. As readers enter the NT stories of Jesus, they grow close to Him. Then the crucifixion, resurrection and ascension of Jesus makes many ask, ‘What now?’ Then the Holy Spirit bursts on the scene, just like Jesus promised. As readers continue through the stories of Acts and Apostles, they discover the spread of faith and the growth of the church. Those Bible stories become pieces of a big puzzle revealing the person of God and His eternal plan for us. That realization begins to take over the readers’ hearts and minds.”
The author continues, “(I pray) that this book will be discovered by Christians whose spiritual growth has been stopped due to their confusion and fear brought about by the growing culture of unbelief in our nation. The church is under siege across the world. However, God is God, and His word guarantees victory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Fred Beck’s new book promises to inspire and empower readers to deepen their faith, engage with Scripture more meaningfully, and embrace God's enduring promises in an uncertain world.
Readers can purchase “God's Person and Eternal Plan: Bible Stories for Believers Living in a Culture of Unbelief” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
