Children's Museum of Brownsville Unveils Dynamic New Website
The Children's Museum of Brownsville has launched a new, user-friendly website designed to improve the visitor experience. Key features include easy navigation, mobile optimization, an interactive events calendar, educational resources, and the ability to purchase memberships or make donations online.
Brownsville, TX, August 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Children's Museum of Brownsville is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to offer an enhanced online experience for families, educators, and community members. The revamped website, available at cmbkids.org that reflects the museum’s commitment to education, exploration, and family fun.
Key Features of the New Website Include:
User-Friendly Navigation: The new website features a clean and intuitive layout that makes it easy for visitors to find information about exhibits, programs, and special events.
Mobile Optimization: Understanding that today’s families are always on the go, the site is fully optimized for mobile devices, ensuring seamless access to all features, whether at home or on the move.
Interactive Calendar: The new events calendar allows visitors to easily view upcoming programs, workshops, and events, with options to register or purchase tickets directly through the site.
TEKS-Aligned Resources: Educators and parents can access a range of TEKS-aligned information about the museum's exhibits and how they align with state standards.
Online Membership and Donations: The new website streamlines the process of becoming a member or making a donation, offering easy online forms and secure payment options.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which truly represents the spirit of the Children's Museum of Brownsville," said Mr. Pena, Executive Director of the Children's Museum of Brownsville. "This site is designed to be a digital extension of the museum, offering our community easier access to the information they need to make the most of their museum experience."
About the Children's Museum of Brownsville:
The Children's Museum of Brownsville is dedicated to providing a fun, interactive environment where children can learn through play. The museum offers a variety of exhibits and programs designed to inspire creativity, curiosity, and a love of learning in children of all ages.
Contact
Felipe Pena
956-547-6883
cmbkids.org
