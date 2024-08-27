Eric Copeland's New Book, "Randolph," is a Captivating Story That Follows the Adventures of a Special Set of Reindeer with Dreadlock Antlers Whose Story Was Never Told
Recent release “Randolph” from Page Publishing author Eric Copeland is an imaginative story that centers around a unique brown-skin reindeer and his very special ability. As Randolph and his tribe migrate away from the oppressing conditions of the North Pole, he embarks on a compelling journey of resilience, self-discovery, and redemption.
Portsmouth, VA, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eric Copeland, a loving father and grandfather, as well as a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, has completed his new book, “Randolph”: a riveting story that explores the untold history of the Brown Skins, a group of reindeer that lack the ability to fly, and the special member of their kind who discovers an extraordinary power within himself and defies centuries of prejudice to break free from the burdens imposed on his ancestors.
“Before the story of Rudolph, there lived a unique set of reindeer with rich golden chocolate skin known as the Brown Skins,” writes Copeland. “They endured a life that would’ve been unbearable to most in the animal kingdom. The Brown Skin reindeer were indeed unappreciated and overlooked by the other reindeer families. This hate arose when the North Pole learned that the Brown Skins couldn’t fly like the other reindeer. The North Pole enforced a rule to condemn them as hard laborers and servants for generations to come. Brown Skins were considered ‘handicapped’ and unnatural animal beings due to the misinterpretation of their uniqueness. It was only during the Christmas season that Brown Skins were included as peers and could participate in the North Pole festivities. But during this particular magical Christmas season, a Brown Skin by the name of Randolph breaks the burdens and curses of his ancestors by learning he possesses a special kind of power.
“The legacy of the Brown Skins was intentionally left untold to portray a one-sided story. This is the story of Randolph!”
Published by Page Publishing, Eric Copeland’s engaging tale invites readers to experience a new side of the North Pole’s festive world, one that has long been left out of traditional holiday stories. Through Randolph’s transformative journey, Copeland brings to light the hidden legacy of the Brown Skins and their rightful place in the holiday narrative.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Randolph” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
