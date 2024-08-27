Author Wesley Mooney’s New Book, “A Trip through Insanity: An Assortment of Works of Moonbeam,” is a Raw & Reflection Collection Born from the Struggle of Mental Illness

Recent release “A Trip through Insanity: An Assortment of Works of Moonbeam” from Page Publishing author Wesley Mooney is a compelling series that presents a unique and poignant exploration of mental health through the lens of creative storytelling, serving as a testament to Mooney’s journey to a place of understanding and artistic expression.