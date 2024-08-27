Author Wesley Mooney’s New Book, “A Trip through Insanity: An Assortment of Works of Moonbeam,” is a Raw & Reflection Collection Born from the Struggle of Mental Illness
Recent release “A Trip through Insanity: An Assortment of Works of Moonbeam” from Page Publishing author Wesley Mooney is a compelling series that presents a unique and poignant exploration of mental health through the lens of creative storytelling, serving as a testament to Mooney’s journey to a place of understanding and artistic expression.
Fayetteville, NC, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wesley Mooney has completed his new book, “A Trip through Insanity: An Assortment of Works of Moonbeam”: an evocative collection of stories that emerges from the author’s personal journey of recovery from mental illness, offering readers an intimate look into the creative process that helped him navigate the complexities of his own reality.
In “A Trip through Insanity,” Mooney presents a series of narrative pieces that began as mental exercises during his struggle with mental health. Initially crafted as a means to cope with the disorientation he felt, these stories have evolved over decades into a profound literary work, reflecting the author’s evolution from confusion to clarity and capturing the raw and often surreal experiences that accompanied his path to recovery.
Published by Page Publishing, Wesley Mooney’s enthralling series delves into themes of reality, perception, and personal struggle, immersing readers in a world that navigates the fine line between reality and imagination, illuminated by Mooney’s evocative prose and raw honesty. Expertly paced and character-driven, each tale will not only provide insight into the challenges of mental illness but also serve a testament to the healing potential of artistic expression.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Trip through Insanity: An Assortment of Works of Moonbeam” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
